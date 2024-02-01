BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union leaders unanimously agreed on Thursday to extend 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in aid to Ukraine, the chairman of the summit said, overcoming weeks of resistance by Hungary.

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT CHARLES MICHEL:

"We have a deal. (...) All 27 leaders agreed on an additional EUR50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine. The EU is taking leadership and responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake."

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY:

"Grateful to Charles Michel and EU leaders for establishing the EUR50 billion Ukraine Facility for 2024-2027. It is very important that the decision was made by all 27 leaders, which once again proves strong EU unity.

"Continued EU financial support for Ukraine will strengthen long-term economic and financial stability, which is no less important than military assistance and sanctions pressure on Russia."

EU COMMISSION CHIEF URSULA VON DER LEYEN

"Agreement! The European Council delivered on our priorities. Supporting Ukraine. Fighting illegal migration. Supporting European competitiveness. A good day for Europe."

EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT ROBERTA METSOLA

"Once again, Europe has delivered. EUR50 billion to help Ukraine recover, reconstruct and reform, on the country's path to EU membership.

"We owe this to the people of Ukraine. We owe it too to the people of Europe. Because Ukraine's security is Europe's security"

UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER DMYTRO KULEBA

"This is a step of historic proportions. It demonstrates that any talk about alleged 'fatigue' or 'waning support' is simply false.

"Europe has once again demonstrated its strength and ability to make major decisions independent of others. The EU is leading the way and setting an example for the rest of the world to follow."

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

"This 50 billion euro package will help us achieve more structure, transparency and predictability in our financial aid to Ukraine. Our message to President (Zelenskiy) and the Ukrainian people is clear: Ukraine can count on our support, both now and in the future."

BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER ALEXANDER DE CROO

"The EU keeps its promise to Ukraine. The people of Ukraine and President (Zelenskiy) are fighting for the freedom of all Europeans. Once again we reaffirm the unity of the 27 member states."

ESTONIAN PRIME MINISTER KAJA KALLAS

"It again demonstrates EU unity and that together we can deliver. An important signal to Ukraine that the EU stands behind you long-term, until victory."

