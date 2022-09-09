EU aims to ban products, imports made with forced labour - document

BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Products made with forced
labour or those imported into the 27-country European Union will
be banned under draft rules, according to an EU document seen by
Reuters, a move driven by EU lawmakers concerned about human
rights in the Chinese province of Xinjiang.
However, the European Commission's draft rules are less
far-reaching than what EU lawmakers have proposed due in part to
legal constraints.
The EU executive, which will announce its proposal on
Tuesday, will need to thrash out details with lawmakers and EU
countries before the rules can become law.
"Such prohibition should apply to products for which forced
labour has been used at any stage of their production,
manufacture, harvest and extraction, including working or
processing related to the products," the document said.
"The prohibition should apply to all products, of any type,
including their components, and should apply to products
regardless of the sector, the origin, whether they are domestic
or imported, or placed or made available on the Union market or
exported."
The rules target larger economic operators such as
importers, manufacturers, producers and product suppliers
because the risks of forced labour are most prevalent and the
impact likely to be the largest, the paper said.
The onus however is on national authorities to prove that
forced labour was involved in making and processing the
products, while preliminary investigations should be wrapped up
within 30 working days.
They can then get customs bodies to block the circulation of
the products or withdraw them from the market.
A database of forced labour risk in specific geographic
areas or specific products made with forced labour imposed by
state authorities will be set up and made available to the
public.
The United States enacted a law last year, the Uyghur Forced
Labour Prevention Act (UFLPA), to safeguard its market from
products potentially tainted by human rights abuses in Xinjiang,
where the U.S. government says China is committing genocide
against Uyghur Muslims.
China denies abuses in Xinjiang, a major cotton producer
that also supplies much of the world's materials for solar
panels, and says the law "slanders" the country's human rights
situation.
