Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU aims to export 700 mln COVID vaccine doses by end-year: chief executive

06/12/2021 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, June 12 (Reuters) - The European Union aims to export 700 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021, the bloc's chief executive said on Saturday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc had so far contributed 3 billion euros to COVAX - a vehicle backed by the World Health Organization to secure doses for lower-income countries - and exported 350 million shots, half of its production.

"Our goal: 700 million doses exported by end of year," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter from the G7 summit in the United Kingdom. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA  : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi
PU
01:22pJEFF BEZOS : Bid of $28 million wins a rocket trip to space with Bezos
RE
01:09pBid of $28 million wins auction for seat on blue origin spaceship ride with billionaire jeff bezos
RE
01:04pGerman Green leader wants new policy to aid industry in CO2 reduction
RE
12:57pAmazon raises minimum pay in Germany to 12 euros per hour
RE
12:56pAmazon raises minimum pay in Germany to 12 euros per hour
RE
12:37pEU AIMS TO EXPORT 700 MLN COVID VACCINE DOSES BY END-YEAR : chief executive
RE
11:51a'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume as Germany calls for rapid progress
RE
11:47aIPI INTERNATIONAL PRESS INSTITUTE  : Biden urged to address media freedom in Hungary and Poland during Europe visit
PU
11:45aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE LIVESTOCK & FISHERIES OF  : PS Harry Kimtai of Livestock receives courtesy call from Gambian Ambassador Jainaba Jagne
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 5.71% To $35,210
2Bitcoin law is only latest head-turner by El Salvador's 'millennial' president
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Yunnan in southwest - media
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : reaffirms privacy stance amid Trump probe revelations
5Bid of $28 million wins a rocket trip to space with Bezos

HOT NEWS