EU aims to export 700 mln COVID vaccine doses by end-year: chief executive

BRUSSELS, June 12 (Reuters) - The European Union aims to
export 700 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of
2021, the bloc's chief executive said on Saturday.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the
bloc had so far contributed 3 billion euros to COVAX - a vehicle
backed by the World Health Organization to secure doses for
lower-income countries - and exported 350 million shots, half of
its production.
"Our goal: 700 million doses exported by end of year," von
der Leyen wrote on Twitter from the G7 summit in the United
Kingdom.
