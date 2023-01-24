EU aims to reverse bee decline with 'buzz lines'

decline of insects using 'buzz lines'

a blueprint for a network of

ecological corridors for pollinators

It's part of a seven-year plan laid out to increase

insect monitoring across the 27 member states

(Virginijus Sinkevicius, EU Environment Commissioner)

"Pollinators need stronger protection. The extinction of pollinators would cause ecosystems to fall apart. It would quite literally be the stuff of nightmares and we have to avoid that scenario. And the new deal for pollinators adopted today aims at reversing their decline by the year 2030."

Currently, one in 10 bee and butterfly

species is threatened with extinction

Pesticides, pollution and climate change are

among the risk factors facing pollinating insects

"The first action area is better conservation of species and habitats. We will do that specifically with conservation plans for species under threat. We identify pollinators that are typical of habitats protected under the Habitats Directive and actions to step up that protection."