EU and India agree to resume trade talks at virtual summit

* First summit with India and all 27 EU leaders
* Trade deal talks, stalled in 2013, to resume
* Concerns about Chinese competition bind ties
BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - The European Union and India
agreed to resume stalled free-trade negotiations and seek closer
cooperation to combat climate change at a virtual summit on
Saturday, as concerns about China bring Brussels and New Delhi
closer.
Partly overshadowed by the COVID-19 crisis in India, the
meeting brought together Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and
all of the bloc's 27 leaders for the first time in a sign of the
EU's renewed interest in the Indo-Pacific region.
Past EU-India summits have involved only the Indian prime
minister and the EU's chief executive and chairman.
"We agreed to resume negotiations for a ... trade agreement
which would respond to the current challenges," EU and Indian
leaders said in a statement after the talks, adding that for
talks to succeed, both sides had to solve market access issues.
In parallel, EU and India will start talks on a separate
investment protection deal and an accord on geographical
indications - famous brand names often linked to the places they
are made, from France's champagne to India's Darjeeling tea.
China's rise from a benign trading partner to a rival power
with a growing military presence has alarmed the West and its
allies in the Indo-Pacific, where Brussels wants more influence.
"We agreed that, as the world's two largest democracies, the
EU and India have a common interest in ensuring security,
prosperity and sustainable development in a multi-polar world,"
the joint statement said.
EU-India trade talks were frozen in 2013 over differences
including tariff reductions, patent protection, data security
and the right of Indian professionals to work in Europe.
COMPETITION WITH CHINA
The bloc's leaders, at an EU summit in Porto in Portugal,
faced pressure over the Modi government's crackdown on dissent,
with civil society groups including Amnesty International
holding a candle vigil outside the summit venue.
"We reaffirmed our commitment to protecting and promoting
all human rights, including gender equality and women's
empowerment in all spheres of life," the statement said.
"We recognised the importance of strengthening the specific
mechanisms for the promotion of human rights and the role of
national human rights institutions, civil society actors and
journalists," it said.
A 2020 study by the European Parliament put the benefits of
a trade deal for the EU with India at up to 8.5 billion euros
($10.2 billion), although the estimate was made before Britain's
departure from the bloc.
The EU and India also agreed to build joint infrastructure
projects around the world, notably in Africa, to be described as
a connectivity partnership.
The deal follows on from an accord between the EU and Japan
in 2019, seeking an alternative to Chinese largesse known as the
Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that raised suspicion in the West
and Tokyo.
Both sides pledged increased cooperation to limit climate
change. The statement said the EU and India would hold meetings
to collaborate in renewable energy, energy storage technology
and modernising power grids.
(Additional reporting by Robin Emmott and Kate Abnett;
Editing by William Maclean and Helen Popper)