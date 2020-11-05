Log in
EU and Mexico hold First High Level Dialogue on Multilateral Issues

11/05/2020 | 01:07pm EST

Today the European Union and Mexico held their first High Level Dialogue on Multilateral Issues.

Participants highlighted the opportunities this Dialogue provides for strengthening their cooperation particularly in the context of Mexico's forthcoming membership in several United Nations bodies, notably the Security Council, the Human Rights Council and the Economic and Social Council for the 2021-2023 period. The EU and Mexico partnership is based on a common commitment to democracy, the rule of law, the protection and promotion of human rights, inclusion and gender equality. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of concerted global action.

The EU and Mexico agreed to promote concerted actions and initiatives towards fulfilling the 2030 Agenda, including Mexico's Voluntary National Review in 2021, the development financing mechanisms, the fight against climate change and the loss of biodiversity, strengthening the Post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, the support for Green Recovery and the collaboration to tackle the world drug problem. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together in support of a safe, orderly and regular migration based on respect for human rights of migrants.

During the Dialogue, participants underlined their common interest in strengthening the World Health Organization (WHO) and the international capacity to prepare and respond to pandemics. Both parties will work jointly to promote equitable access to vaccines against COVID-19 as a global public good and will cooperate closely in the framework of the United Nations, the WHO and other multilateral initiatives, including the ACT-A Accelerator and the COVAX facility.

Mexican authorities shared the commitment to place gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls at the centre of Mexican foreign policy and referred to the actions taken to implement the Feminist Foreign Policy of Mexico. Similarly, cooperation opportunities were discussed in the framework of the Generation Equality Forum, convened by UN Women and co-chaired by the governments of Mexico and France next year in March and July respectively.

This Dialogue is part of EU-Mexico sectorial dialogues on different matters, such as human rights, environment, climate change, and science and technology, which bears witness to the solid relationship between Mexico and European institutions. All of them contribute to the consolidation of the Mexico-European Union Strategic Partnership under the EU-Mexico Global Agreement, and reinforce the commitments shared by both parties in support of multilateralism.

The meeting was co-chaired by Mexico´s Vice-Minister for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights, Martha Delgado Peralta, and Deputy Secretary-General for Economic and Global Affairs of the European External Action Service, Stefano Sannino.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 18:06:04 UTC

