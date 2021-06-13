EU and UK's 'sausage war' sizzles at G7 as Macron and Johnson spar

* Brexit tensions increasing over N.Ireland
* Dispute now centred on sausages
* Raab: Some in EU don't realise N.Ireland is part of UK
* French say dispute is a distraction from G7 business
(Recasts, adds French diplomatic source)
CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - Tensions between
Britain and the European Union over their Brexit trade deal
exploded into an open war of words on Sunday, with both sides
accusing the other of sowing disharmony at the Group of Seven
summit.
Ever since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European
Union in 2016, the two sides have been trying to solve the
riddle of what to do about the British province of Northern
Ireland which has a land border with EU member Ireland.
Over years of discussions, they have made little headway,
agreeing multiple texts and deals only to find that their
solutions fall well short of expectations, and then bickering
over what to do.
Ultimately, the talks keeps coming back to the delicate
patchwork of history, nationalism, religion and geography that
intertwine in Northern Ireland, but the latest spat is centred
on sausages.
In a move that some worry could provoke a full scale trade
war, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened to unilaterally
suspend parts of the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit
divorce deal.
That protocol essentially kept the province in the EU’s
customs union and adhering to many of the single market rules,
creating a regulatory border in the Irish Sea between the
British province and the rest of the United Kingdom.
But Johnson has unilaterally delayed the implementation of
some provisions of the protocol, including checks on chilled
meats such as sausages moving from the mainland to Northern
Ireland, saying it was causing disruption to some supplies to
the province.
During talks with Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in
southwestern England, Johnson had queried how the French
President would react if Toulouse sausages could not be sold in
Paris markets.
Britain's Telegraph newspaper reported that Macron responded
by inaccurately saying Northern Ireland was not part of the
United Kingdom.
BREXIT RIDDLE
"Various EU figures here in Carbis Bay, but frankly for
months now and years, have characterised Northern Ireland as
somehow a separate country and that is wrong," British foreign
minister Dominic Raab fumed.
"It is a failure to understand the facts. We wouldn't talk
about Catalonia and Barcelona, or Corsica in France in those
ways," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr programme.
A French diplomatic source said Macron had been taken aback
by Johnson bringing up sausages - which the British leader had
said was a crucial issue but the French regarded as a
distraction from the main G7 business.
The French president had merely been pointing out the
sausage comparison was invalid due to the geographic
differences, the source said.
"It took four years to negotiate this deal," the source
said. "It cannot be said the United Kingdom didn’t know what it
was signing for. It’s either not very professional or a
distraction from the real issues."
Despite a U.S.-brokered 1998 peace deal that brought an end
to three decades of violence, Northern Ireland remains deeply
split along sectarian lines: Many Catholic nationalists aspire
to unification with Ireland while Protestant unionists want to
stay in the UK.
The EU does not want Northern Ireland to be a backdoor into
its single market and neither side wants border checks between
the province and the Republic of Ireland which could become a
target for dissident militants.
Instead, the two sides agreed checks between the province
and the rest of the United Kingdom, though Britain now says
these are too cumbersome and divisive. Johnson said on Saturday
he would do "whatever it takes" to protect its territorial
integrity.
"It is time for the government to stop talking about fixes
to the Protocol and get on with taking the necessary steps to
remove it," said Edwin Poots, leader of Democratic Unionist
Party, Northern Ireland's largest political party.
He said he has written to Macron whose comments he described
as offensive and ignorant.
(Additional reporting by Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; Writing by
Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Andrew
Heavens)