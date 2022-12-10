EU at odds over gas price cap as 12 countries criticise latest proposal

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A dozen countries including
Belgium, Italy, Poland and Slovenia have made a push to
"significantly" lower a planned European Union cap on gas
prices, as the bloc struggles to strike a deal on the measure.
Gas prices in Europe have soared this year after Russia
slashed gas deliveries following its invasion of Ukraine,
pushing up fuel costs and stoking inflation.
EU countries held emergency negotiations on Saturday as they
attempt to line up a deal to cap prices at a Dec. 13 meeting of
their energy ministers, but states remain split over the plan.
An official from one EU member states said countries were
"narrowing down the differences" in their positions, but others
said little progress had been made on Saturday. Diplomats will
hold more negotiations on Monday.
Twelve of the EU's 27 member states have circulated a paper
demanding that the price cap be "significantly" lower than the
latest compromise being negotiated by countries.
"The text has not gone far enough towards what we could
consider a satisfactory compromise," they said.
The paper, seen by Reuters, was put forward by Belgium,
Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta,
Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia.
EU countries have wrangled for months over whether to cap
gas prices, but have so far failed to bridge the gap between
their divergent views.
Some diplomats are sceptical a deal will be reached next
week, and point out that countries unhappy with the latest
proposal have enough support to block it from being approved.
While pro-cap countries say the measure would shield their
economies from high energy costs, Germany - Europe's biggest
economy and gas market - and the Netherlands have opposed it.
They warn it could disrupt the normal functioning of energy
markets, and deter gas producers from sending much-needed fuel
to Europe.
The latest draft proposal being considered by countries
would see the cap triggered if prices exceeded 220 euros
($231.66) per megawatt hour for five days on the front-month
contract in the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas hub, and
were also 35 euros higher than a reference price for liquefied
natural gas (LNG) based on existing LNG price assessments.
That proposed cap is below the 275 eur/MWh limit proposed by
the European Commission, but the 12 countries said it was still
not low enough.
($1 = 0.9497 euros)
(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Marine Strauss, Mike
Harrison and Jan Harvey)