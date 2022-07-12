Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU backs global law pact which could partly plug UK legal gap

07/12/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union on Tuesday signed up to a new international treaty for recognising and enforcing civil and commercial court rulings among its signatories to reduce costly cross-border litigation.

"It will allow EU citizens and businesses to have rulings by a court in the EU recognised and enforced in non-EU participating countries," a statement from EU states said on Tuesday.

"It will also ensure that third country judgements are recognised and enforced in the EU only where fundamental principles of EU law are respected."

The EU will be the first party to accede to the Hague Convention, which requires ratification by another jurisdiction to come into force.

Lawyers said it should partly compensate Britain, when it accedes, for being excluded by the bloc since Brexit from the separate Lugano treaty on cross-border legal cooperation in Europe.

The EU has said the Hague Convention should provide the basis for future civil judicial cooperation with Britain.

"The EU and UK's stated intention to accede to the 2019 Hague Convention is welcome news, but it will not provide a complete solution to the gaps left by the Lugano Convention," said Elizabeth Williams, a partner at Simmons & Simmons law firm.

Disputes involving anti-trust, defamation, privacy and sovereign debt restructuring are excluded, Williams said.

A party deliberately starting proceedings in a slow moving jurisdiction to block proceedings in a court designated by a contract is not barred by the Hague Convention.

"The risk of parallel proceedings will remain, so practices of old, such as races to judgment and forum-shopping, are likely to resurface," Williams said.

The City of London Law Society said re-entry to Lugano would be preferable to the Hague Convention.

"Nonetheless it does offer a potential partial solution on enforcement and would certainly be better than no solution at all. We encourage the UK Government to expedite its own deliberations on accession," it said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by David Evans)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:49pLockheed delivers first model of new rocket launcher to U.S. Army
RE
01:43pRussia says it will deepen defence cooperation with Myanmar
RE
01:42pLosses deepen after USDA raises supply outlook, trims some demand
RE
01:39pFormer White House counsel Cipollone testifies Trump should have conceded election
RE
01:37pU.S. raises sugar import projection by nearly 500,000 short tonnes
RE
01:35pBrazil wants to buy as much diesel as it can from Russia, foreign minister says
RE
01:30p'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' lead nominations for TV's Emmy awards
RE
01:27pFED'S BARKIN : Inflation will come down but not predictably
RE
01:27pJill Biden apologizes after saying Latinos as unique as 'breakfast tacos'
RE
01:20pMoody's cuts Mexican power utility CFE's credit rating; improves outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD Shares Fall on Speculation of Selling by Warren Buffett
2Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Eli Lilly, Hammerson, Mondelez, Twi..
3Spanish Banking Stocks Tumble on New Taxes
4Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'a..
5Amazon issued 13,000 disciplinary notices at single U.S. warehouse

HOT NEWS