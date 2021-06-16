Log in
EU being excessively "purist" over post-Brexit trade with N.Ireland, says UK

06/16/2021 | 05:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: EU Commission President von der Leyen and British PM Johnson meet in Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) - London accused the European Union again on Wednesday of being excessively "purist" in its view of trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, saying there was no risk of sausages ending up in the bloc's single market via the British province.

David Frost, Britain's Brexit minister, said London had proposed to Brussels an extension of a grace period from checks for foodstuffs such as chilled meats to help defuse a row over post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland.

"I still sort of hold out some hope that they might agree to that," Frost told a parliamentary committee. "It does seem to us ... a very purist point for the EU to insist upon given that there is as far as we're aware no risk of great British sausages ending up in the single market."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2021
