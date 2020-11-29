EU budget rules need adjustment but no debt cancellation, says Gentiloni

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - European Union budget rules need
to be more consistent with expected higher levels of sovereign
debt, the bloc's economics commissioner said, but dismissed
calls to cancel debt amassed during the coronavirus crisis.
The idea of debt cancellation has been raised by Italy's
co-ruling 5-Star Movement, backing a proposal by EU Parliament
President David Sassoli.
"In Europe debts cannot be cancelled", Paolo Gentiloni said.
The European Commission, which is in charge of enforcing EU
fiscal rules, this year suspended requirements to keep
government deficits below 3% of GDP and to cut public debt below
60% of GDP as the economy entered a record recession.
Gentiloni said on Sunday that eurozone average debt to GDP
ratio would be 103%-104% at the end of the pandemic next year.
"We need to take in account this new scenario," the EU
commissioner told Italian state broadcaster RAI, adding that
discussions on how to adjust the budget would occur next year.
"The answer is not debt cancellation but creating conditions
to gradually change and make our rules more consistent with the
new reality," Gentiloni said.
