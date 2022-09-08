Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU calls detention of senior diplomat in Belarus 'deplorable'

09/08/2022 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

KYIV (Reuters) - The European Union on Tuesday condemned the detention of a senior diplomat to Belarus who attended the trial of opposition activists in the capital Minsk as "unacceptable and deplorable".

Evelina Schulz, chargée d'affaires of the EU delegation in Minsk, was detained by Belarusian police for more than two hours as she exited court after the public reading of verdicts in an otherwise closed-door trial, a spokesperson for the EU's diplomatic service said.

"This illegal detention of a diplomat is a serious breach of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations ... and undermines their security in Belarus," Peter Stano, spokesperson for the European External Action Service (EEAS), said in an emailed statement.

The Belarus foreign ministry did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The EEAS said it had summoned the Belarusian chargé d'affaires in Brussels for an explanation of the incident.

Ten Belarussian activists, many of whom identified themselves as anarchists, were sentenced from 5 to 17 years in prison, human rights organization Spring 96 reported. The EEAS described the sentences as "unjustifiably long and harsh."

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:52aNY FED OFFICIAL : 2019 experience will inform decisions on when to stop Fed quantitative tightening
RE
11:52aWashington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona
RE
11:50aBank of Canada warns inflation more broad-based, risks becoming entrenched
RE
11:48aCzech plans to ease electricity price impact to cost up to $5.3 billion - minister
RE
11:46aPrince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
RE
11:45aTop civil servant at UK Treasury quits as new minister takes over
RE
11:44aCiti cuts peak UK CPI forecast to 11.7% after energy cap
RE
11:40aU.S. wheat futures fall after rally; soy, corn also weak
RE
11:40aIndia PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped colonial avenue
RE
11:38aFed's Powell hopeful inflation can be tamed without pain of Volcker era
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Asos, Nvidia, Roku, Intel, Williams Co...
2New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia, trade minister says
3ECB raises rates by unprecedented 75 basis points
4Bailey sends markets into a panic
5Special Report-How U.S. regulators allow ethanol plants to pollute more..

HOT NEWS