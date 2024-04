EU carbon market's power and industry emissions fell 16.5% in 2023

April 03, 2024 at 01:34 pm EDT Share

LONDON (Reuters) - Carbon dioxide missions regulated under the European Union's carbon market from power and industrial sectors fell by 16.5% last year, preliminary data in the EU Transaction Log database examined by analysts at ICIS showed on Wednesday.

The data is incomplete because not all installations covered by the bloc's Emissions Trading System (ETS) have reported their emissions but gives an indication to the market of demand for carbon permits. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Nina Chestney)