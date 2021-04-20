Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU carbon price hits record high above 45 euros a tonne

04/20/2021 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Steam rises from the cooling towers of the coal power plant of RWE in Niederaussem

LONDON (Reuters) - The price of benchmark European Union carbon permits rose to a record high of 45 euros ($54) a tonne on Tuesday, increasing costs for polluters.

The contract for EU Allowances (EUAs) was up nearly 2% at 45.12 euros a tonne at around 1430 GMT, its highest since the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS) was launched in 2005, before dipping back under 45 euros.

Prices have been rising sharply since the European Union agreed last year to toughen its climate targets, which will increase demand for permits to emit.

The EU ETS is the 27-country bloc's main tool to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

It forces power plants, factories and airlines running European flights to buy a permit for each tonne of CO2 they emit, effectively putting a price on pollution.

In the power sector, it has helped to make coal plants uneconomic, compared with less-polluting gas plants or renewables.

Last week, the European Commission said emissions regulated by the carbon market fell by 13.3% last year, as pandemic restrictions stifled economic activity and grounded flights.

However, success in cutting emissions has taken time and carbon prices dropped to nearly zero in 2007 during the financial crisis.

The Commission is expected to publish details in June on how the carbon market will be reformed to help achieve its tougher climate target, which is expected to lead to greater demand and scarcity of carbon allowances.

On Tuesday, analysts raised their European carbon market average price forecasts on expectations of the tougher target and as cold weather drove up the cost of permits.

However, the carbon price needs to increase much further - to around 100 euros - to push industry towards investing further in emissions-cutting technologies, such as hydrogen, analysts say.

It also has to be high enough to enable the 27-nation bloc cut emissions to net zero by mid-century.

"The carbon price has to rise sufficiently to trigger emission reductions through improved efficiency, something that we believe industrials have largely neglected since the EU ETS began in 2005," said analysts at investment bank Berenberg.

A price of over 100 euros would raise wholesale electricity prices which would translate into higher industrial electricity costs as well, they added.

($1 = 0.8299 euros)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Potter)

By Nina Chestney


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aJ&J stands ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in Europe as regulators weigh risks
RE
11:23aIKEA owner sets aside 4 billion euros for green power projects
RE
11:23aCannabis banking bill heads to Senate, but future still unclear
RE
11:19aSterling hits 6-week high on weak dollar
RE
11:18aDaily Mail files antitrust lawsuit against Google
RE
11:18aEU carbon price hits record high above 45 euros a tonne
RE
11:12aGold firms as U.S. yields, dollar pause
RE
11:10aTracking Economic Activity in Response to the COVID-19 using nighttime Lights – Morocco
PU
11:10aCommodity Prices to Stabilize after Early 2021 Gains, Supported by Global Economic Recovery
PU
11:10aWorld Bank Financing for COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Reaches $2 Billion
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Europe stocks ease from record highs as tobacco firms weigh
2Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Deutsche Telekom invests in blockchain payments platform Celo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ