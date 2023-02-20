EU climate diplomacy deal on hold as nuclear dispute deepens

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - European Union countries
failed to adopt conclusions on climate diplomacy that had been
planned for Monday, owing to a deepening spat over the role of
nuclear energy in the green transition, EU officials said.
The upset is the latest development in a dispute between
France and other countries who want more EU policies to promote
nuclear energy's contribution to cutting CO2 emissions, and
those like Germany and Spain who warn this risks distracting
from efforts to massively expand renewable energy.
The debate - which focuses on hydrogen produced from nuclear
or renewable energy - has already delayed negotiations on new EU
renewable energy targets and threatened a multi-billion-euro
hydrogen pipeline. Some EU officials fear it could spill into
other green energy policies, potentially delaying laws needed to
meet EU climate targets.
"There are outstanding obstacles, but they will be
resolved," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said of the
climate conclusions on Monday, without specifying what the
obstacles were.
The conclusions would set out the EU's diplomatic priorities
ahead this year's U.N. climate summit. Speaking after a meeting
of EU countries' foreign ministers, who had planned to approve
the conclusions, Borrell said he expected countries to give
written approval to a final text within days.
EU officials told Reuters the majority of the text had been
approved - including plans for the EU to rally support for a
global pledge to phase out fossil fuels ahead of the November
U.N. climate summit.
But countries are struggling to agree on whether the text
should explicitly promote low-carbon hydrogen - meaning hydrogen
produced from nuclear electricity - or focus on hydrogen
produced from renewable energy, they said.
"On the question of hydrogen ... there are different
positions around the table," one diplomat said, speaking on
condition of anonymity, who said officials were working to try
to find a compromise quickly.
A draft of the conclusions, seen by Reuters, said: "EU
energy diplomacy will promote the increasing uptake and system
integration of renewable energy, hydrogen and its derivatives."
The draft added that EU diplomacy would also promote "safe
and sustainable low-carbon technologies".
Scaling up use, domestic production and imports of
emissions-free hydrogen fuel is central to Europe's plans to
decarbonise industries such as fertiliser and steelmaking.
France, which has historically derived 70% of its power from
nuclear reactors, and countries including Hungary and the Czech
Republic, want more EU recognition of nuclear energy, and are
for example pushing for nuclear-based hydrogen to count towards
EU renewable energy targets.
On the other side are countries such as Germany, which is
phasing out its reactors, and Spain. They says they acknowledge
nuclear's low-carbon contribution, but that it should not be put
on a level footing with renewable energy sources like wind and
solar.
