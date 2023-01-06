Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EU commission approves delaying implementation of medical devices law - statement

01/06/2023 | 11:10am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) - The EU Commission said on Friday it approved delaying the deadline for companies to comply with a new law regulating medical devices in order to prevent shortages of lifesaving equipment.

The proposal now must be adopted by the European Parliament and Council through an accelerated process, a statement from the Commission said.

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides tabled the proposal last month, citing challenges in implementing the law were threatening supplies of critical devices, such as catheters used for surgeries on newborns with heart conditions.

Reuters reported last month that many companies are withdrawing devices from the EU market, or have stopped making them due to the cost it takes to comply with the rules.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick in London; Editing by Josephine Mason)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
06:23aIsraeli police arrest two suspects in Protestant cemetery vandalism
RE
06:21aChina, Philippines sign deal to promote bilateral e-commerce -Beijing
RE
06:17aPhilippines gross foreign reserves at $96 billion at end-Dec
RE
06:14aBrazil real to remain under pressure as fiscal changes weigh - Reuters poll
RE
06:14aProminent Kenyan LGBTQ activist found dead -local media
RE
06:13aNow able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should
RE
06:12aBiden to mark anniversary of Jan 6 riots with awards to the day's 'heroes'
RE
06:10aEU commission approves delaying implementation of medical devices law - statement
RE
06:09aChina steps up management of some types of bank loans
RE
06:09aOld Nazi map sparks treasure hunt in the Netherlands
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1EMEA Morning Briefing: Gains Seen for Stocks Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report
2Analyst recommendations: Bank of America, Diageo, Fair Isaac, JPMorgan,..
3Clarkson expects full-year ahead of expectations
4Euro zone inflation falls sharply in Dec but offers ECB little respite
5EASYJET : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS