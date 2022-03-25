Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU commission to discuss energy options with all parties, Italy says

03/25/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European Union leaders summit amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will discuss with all the involved parties options to ease the energy market crunch worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday, including a proposal to cap gas prices.

"The European Commission will discuss with stakeholders, the large oil and electricity companies, distribution companies and others," Draghi told a news conference after a summit of the EU leaders in Brussels.

"We expect to have some proposals by May", he said.

He said the leaders agreed that any demand by Russia to receive payment in roubles for its gas exports would represent a breach of contract.

Draghi, who said he did not expect a reduction in gas supplies from Russia, last week approved measures worth 4.4 billion euros ($4.83 billion) to help Italian firms and consumers to cope with the surging energy costs.

The package comes on top of some 16 billion euros budgeted since last July to try and soften electricity and gas bills.

"Within two weeks we will be able to present a detailed diversification plan to the country," Draghi said.

Earlier this week, the energy transition minister said Italy was looking to install two floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) to boost liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports as part of plans to cut reliance on Russian gas.

($1 = 0.9101 euros)

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.51% 119.38 Delayed Quote.51.78%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 3.03% 262.7119 Delayed Quote.46.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.93% 101.25 Delayed Quote.29.07%
WTI 0.65% 112.735 Delayed Quote.51.97%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32pU.S. Supreme Court backs Navy in fight with anti-vaccine SEALs
RE
04:30pAnalysis-Bogged down in Ukraine, Russia moves war goalposts
RE
04:28pEnergy Up as Attack on Saudi Facility Offsets Russian Oil Ban Failure -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:27pUkraine says 7,331 people were evacuated from cities on Friday
RE
04:26pThinning Antarctic ice shelf finally crumbles after heatwave
RE
04:24pAnalysis-Trudeau political deal offers Canada stability in raucous times
RE
04:23pWall Street pauses stock comeback, keeps Treasury yields climbing
RE
04:23pLatam currencies on longest winning streak in two years
RE
04:13pThinning Antarctic ice shelf finally crumbles after heatwave
RE
04:09pEU commission to discuss energy options with all parties, Italy says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New rules for U.S tech giants to come into force in October, EU's Vesta..
2Analyst recommandations: Drax, Farfetch, Nutrien, PPG Industries, Sherw..
32021 Annual Report now published
4Shell boosts UK energy strategy with £25bn boost
5China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh

HOT NEWS