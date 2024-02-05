BRUSSELS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - EU competition regulators opened an in-depth investigation on Monday into French airline Corsair's revised restructuring plan and whether this can restore its long-term viability with limited distortions to competition.

France last year sought EU approval to change a restructuring plan approved by the European Commission in 2020 for the pandemic-hit carrier, saying that exceptional unforeseeable external events had a particularly unfavourable impact on Corsair.

The investigation will also examine whether Corsair's own or market's contributions to the restructuring costs are sufficient and free of any aid and if the state aid is proportionate and that France gets the right remuneration for subsidies, the Commission said.

Based at Paris-Orly airport, Corsair services the French outermost regions of the Caribbean, including Martinique and Guadeloupe, and Africa. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)