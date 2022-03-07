Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU considers looser state aid rules for firms hit by sanctions

03/07/2022 | 06:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Flags flutter outside EU Commission in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is considering loosening state aid rules for companies affected by EU sanctions against Russia over Ukraine and the bloc's competition regulators are looking at various support measures, the European Commission said on Monday.

The EU executive set a precedent two years ago by relaxing some state aid rules for businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, allowing individual member states to pump billions of euros into their companies.

"The Commission is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to use the full flexibility of its state aid toolbox in order to enable member states to support companies and sectors severely impacted by the current geopolitical developments," Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta said in an email.

"We are looking at all tools at our disposal - permanent and temporary," she said.

The Commission will seek feedback from EU countries before implementing any measures.

From airlines to banks to automakers, thousands of European companies are expected to be hit hard by the sanctions as they close their Russian businesses and cut dealings with Russian counterparts.

The European Central Bank's chief economist Philip Lane has told fellow policymakers that the Ukraine conflict may reduce the euro zone's economic output this year.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Clarke)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.44% 0.68286 Delayed Quote.5.62%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.09% 1.21353 Delayed Quote.1.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.30% 0.725621 Delayed Quote.3.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.34% 0.011973 Delayed Quote.1.88%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.37% 0.923063 Delayed Quote.4.06%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 13.11% 138.25 Delayed Quote.62.80%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43aInflation worries slam futures as oil breaches $130
RE
06:43aFrance warns Russia against blackmail over Iran nuclear talks
RE
06:42aCommodity funds post hefty gains over the past week
RE
06:39aEU considers looser state aid rules for firms hit by sanctions
RE
06:37aRussian rouble hits new record low in thin offshore trade
RE
06:37aDenmark to Increase Defence Spending, Vote on Joining EU Defence Policy
DJ
06:34aIveco, Hyundai Motor to explore collaboration on vehicle tech, supply
RE
06:33aPalladium charges to all-time high on Ukraine, gold tests $2,000/oz
RE
06:31aEuro set for biggest 3-day drop in 2 years as oil prices soar
RE
06:30aEuro set for biggest 3-day drop in 2 years as oil prices soar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fighting traps residents in Mariupol; Putin calls on Ukraine to surrend..
2Oil storms higher, stocks and euro dumped
3Analysis: Confusion, but not panic, reigns in global finance in Russia'..
4Ukraine upends stimulus exit: Five questions for the ECB
5Marketmind: Oil shock

HOT NEWS