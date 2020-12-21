Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU considers new proposal on fishing rights from UK - Bloomberg News

12/21/2020 | 02:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The European Union is considering a new proposal on fishing rights from the United Kingdom as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to secure an 11th-hour trade deal, Bloomberg News https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-21/johnson-makes-last-ditch-push-for-brexit-deal-with-offer-on-fish?sref=SCAzRb9t reported on Monday.

Under the latest proposal, Britain is ready to let EU boats retain two thirds of their catch, the report said. Last week the United Kingdom was insisting the EU accept a 60% cut, the report added.

The EU in recent days has offered a 25 per cent cut over a six-year transition - a proposal that France is deeply uncomfortable with and that has prompted outrage from the bloc’s fishing industry, according to a Financial Times report.

Earlier on Monday, French European Affairs junior Minister Clement Beaune said that major hurdles remain over fishing in the Brexit talks and Britain's proposals are so far unacceptable to France.

The French government said earlier it was sticking to its "red lines" when it came to EU rights to fish in British waters.

Johnson said on Monday there were still problems in the trade talks and that Britain would thrive without a deal.

Britain says they are stuck on two issues - the so-called level playing field and fishing - and has repeatedly said the EU has to budge or there will be no deal.

Failure to agree a deal on goods trade would send shockwaves through financial markets, hurt European economies, snarl borders and disrupt supply chains.

Unless Johnson can strike a trade deal with the EU in the next 10 days, the United Kingdom will leave the bloc's informal membership on Dec. 31 at 2300 London time without one. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03pINTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS AND AEROSP : Machinists Win Support for Members in Long-Overdue Relief Bill, But Much More is Needed
PU
02:59pEU considers new proposal on fishing rights from UK - Bloomberg News
RE
02:58pDelta Air Lines requiring COVID testing for NY-bound UK travelers
RE
02:56pEU considers new proposal on fishing rights from UK - Bloomberg News
RE
02:55pUltFone Releases Christmas and New Year Giveaways and Flash Deals
SE
02:53pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. to publish list of Chinese and Russian firms with military ties
RE
02:51pNew COVID-19 strain inflicts pain on equities and oil
RE
02:51pNew COVID-19 strain inflicts pain on equities and oil
RE
02:50pDelta confirms it will require pre-departure covid testing before passengers leave uk to come to new york -- airline
RE
02:46pBioNTech confident COVID-19 vaccine effective against new UK mutation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL CORP : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
3Shell to write down assets again, taking cuts to more than $22 billion
4ACCOR : Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears
5EUROSTOXX : European stocks hit by worst selloff in almost two months on new virus strain fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ