EU could aid Ukraine reconstruction without credit rating hit - Scope

BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The European Union could
finance the costly rebuilding of Ukraine without risking the
bloc's top AAA credit rating, according to a study by ratings
agency Scope published on Tuesday.
One prerequisite for the EU maintaining its credit rating is
its status as a preferred creditor, excluding it from any future
debt restructuring, the study said.
Aid from Brussels could top 100 billion euros ($97.92
billion) in the coming decades, possibly reaching as much as 350
billion euros, which would make Ukraine the bloc's largest
debtor if Italy and other member states repay their "Next
Generation EU" loans by 2058 as planned, Scope added.
"Such support for Ukraine would lead to substantially higher
euro bond issuance and further underpin the EU's presence in the
capital markets," study author Alvise Lennkh-Yunus said.
"The EU's asset quality would thus decline at least until
Ukraine's creditworthiness improves," Lennkh-Yunus added.
Scope rates Ukraine's creditworthiness at CC with a negative
outlook, signalling a comparatively high risk of default.
Conditionality of the loans and the monitoring of Ukraine's
use of them will be critical to ensure repayment by future
Ukrainian governments - and the EU's rating, the study said.
($1 = 1.0212 euros)
(Reporting by Rene Wagner, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing
by Andrew Heavens)