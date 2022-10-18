Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EU could aid Ukraine reconstruction without credit rating hit - Scope

10/18/2022 | 01:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The European Union could finance the costly rebuilding of Ukraine without risking the bloc's top AAA credit rating, according to a study by ratings agency Scope published on Tuesday.

One prerequisite for the EU maintaining its credit rating is its status as a preferred creditor, excluding it from any future debt restructuring, the study said.

Aid from Brussels could top 100 billion euros ($97.92 billion) in the coming decades, possibly reaching as much as 350 billion euros, which would make Ukraine the bloc's largest debtor if Italy and other member states repay their "Next Generation EU" loans by 2058 as planned, Scope added.

"Such support for Ukraine would lead to substantially higher euro bond issuance and further underpin the EU's presence in the capital markets," study author Alvise Lennkh-Yunus said.

"The EU's asset quality would thus decline at least until Ukraine's creditworthiness improves," Lennkh-Yunus added.

Scope rates Ukraine's creditworthiness at CC with a negative outlook, signalling a comparatively high risk of default.

Conditionality of the loans and the monitoring of Ukraine's use of them will be critical to ensure repayment by future Ukrainian governments - and the EU's rating, the study said. ($1 = 1.0212 euros) (Reporting by Rene Wagner, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:25aCopper falls on demand worries as China sticks with zero-COVID stance
RE
01:25aSterling jumps vs dollar on UK U-turn; yen scrabbles off 32-year trough
RE
01:20aNZ dollar jumps on rate hike bets, risk-on rally, Aussie lags
RE
01:20aEU could aid Ukraine reconstruction without credit rating hit - Scope
RE
01:18aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee jumps as UK fiscal budget turnaround brings cheer
RE
01:15aIndonesia's PLN in talks with investors over early retirement of coal plants
RE
01:11aOil prices rise on softer U.S. dollar, supply woes
RE
01:08aPhilippines monitoring developments, looking at market intervention - minister
RE
01:05aMarketmind: Good Will Hunting
RE
12:57aJapanese stocks rebound as U.S. futures rise
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Goldman to merge investment banking, trading as Marcus takes backseat
2BYD Co. Shares Rise Sharply After Strong Third-Quarter Guidance
3Australia, Singapore sign 'green economy' pact
4BoE set to delay quantitative tightening until gilt markets calm -FT
5LG : Chem to Introduce Next-Generation Sustainable Materials Technologi..

HOT NEWS