EU could revisit renewable targets in push to quit Russian energy -Timmermans

CAIRO, April 10 (Reuters) - The European Union may set more
ambitious targets for its transition to renewable energy as it
seeks alternatives to imports of oil and gas from Russia, EU
climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Sunday.
The EU's 27 member states have agreed to collectively reduce
their net greenhouse gas emissions by 55% from 1990 levels by
2030, a step towards "net zero" emissions by 2050.
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, the
European Commission has also proposed that Europe cut imports of
Russian gas by two-thirds this year, and is drafting plans to
phase them out by 2027.
The Commission is due to propose a "Repower EU" plan in May
for how the bloc can quit Russian fossil fuels.
"What we will do in the next couple of weeks is work towards
what I call the Repower EU initiative, and as part of that we
want to accelerate the energy transition. So in that context we
might revisit our targets," Timmermans told reporters during a
visit to Cairo.
Such a revision would mean a "higher percentage of renewable
energy for 2030," Timmermans said, declining to giving figures
for possible new targets.
Under existing plans, the EU would raise the share of
renewable energy to 40% of final consumption by 2030.
Egypt, which will host the COP27 climate conference in
November and which re-exports Israeli gas from liquified natural
gas (LNG) terminals on its Mediterranean coast, could help the
EU diversify its gas imports, Timmermans said.
"If we can get other LNG in the region - and we will see
which amounts will be available from Israel - that might be a
good approach," he said.
"The core of what I'm offering is a long-term strategic
relationship that starts with LNG then quickly moves also into
renewables, especially hydrogen," he added.
