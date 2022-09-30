EU countries approve energy windfall levies, turn to gas price cap

*
EU approves energy windfall profit levies
Countries eye gas price caps as their next move
States split over how to contain sky-high prices
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - European Union countries
agreed on Friday to impose emergency levies on energy firms'
windfall profits, and began talks on their next move to tackle
Europe's energy crunch - possibly a bloc-wide gas price cap.
Ministers from the 27 EU member countries met in Brussels on
Friday, where they approved measures proposed earlier this month
to contain an energy price surge that is stoking record-high
inflation and threatening a recession.
The package includes a levy on fossil fuel companies'
surplus profits made this year or next, another levy on excess
revenues low-cost power producers make from soaring electricity
costs, and a mandatory 5% cut in electricity use during peak
price periods.
With the deal done, countries began talks on Friday morning
on the EU's next move to contain the price crunch, which many
countries want to be a broad gas price cap, though others - most
notably Germany - remain opposed.
"All these temporary measures are very well, but in order to
find the solution to help our citizens in this energy crisis, we
need to cap the gas price," Croatian economy minister Davor
Filipovic said on his arrival at Friday's meeting.
Fifteen countries, including France, Italy and Poland, this
week asked Brussels to propose a price cap on all wholesale gas
transactions to contain inflation.
The cap should be set at a level that is "high and flexible
enough to allow Europe to attract the required resources",
Belgium, Greece, Poland and Italy said in a note explaining
their proposal seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The countries disputed the Commission's claim that a broad
gas price cap would require "significant financial resources" to
finance emergency gas purchases should market prices break the
EU's cap.
Belgian energy minister Tinne Van der Straeten said only 2
billion euros ($1.96 billion) would be required, as most
European imports fall under long-term contracts or arrive by
pipeline with no easy alternative buyers.
That would be a fraction of the 140 billion euros the EU
expects its windfall profit levies on energy firms to raise.
But Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and others warn broad
gas price caps could leave countries struggling to buy gas if
they cannot compete with buyers in price-competitive global
markets.
A diplomat from one EU country said the idea posed "risks to
security of supply" as Europe heads into a winter with tight
energy supplies after Russia slashed gas flows to Europe in
retaliation for Western sanctions against Moscow for invading
Ukraine.
The European Commission has also raised doubts and suggested
the EU instead move ahead with narrower price caps, targeting
Russian gas alone, or specifically gas used for power
generation.
"We have to offer a price cap for all Russian gas," EU
energy policy chief Kadri Simson said.
Brussels suggested that idea earlier this month, but it hit
resistance from central and eastern European countries worried
Moscow would retaliate by cutting off the remaining gas it still
sends to them.
By introducing EU-wide measures Brussels hopes to overlay
governments' uneven national approaches to the energy crunch,
which have seen richer EU countries far outspend poorer ones in
handing out cash to ailing companies and consumers struggling
with bills.
Germany, Europe's biggest economy, set out a 200 billion
euro package on Thursday to tackle soaring energy costs,
including a gas price brake.
Luxembourg energy minister Claude Turmes urged Brussels to
change EU state aid rules to stop the "insane" spending race
between countries.
"That's the next frontier, to get more solidarity and to
stop this infighting," Turmes said.
