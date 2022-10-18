Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EU countries at odds over how to tackle energy crisis

10/18/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bulgartransgaz gas compressor station near Ihtiman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Croatia and Lithuania want a wholesale gas cap, Slovenia advocates a ceiling on liquefied gas only, while Finland and Slovakia disagree on direct subsidies, the countries said on Tuesday as the European Union grapples with an energy crunch.

Germany - the bloc's biggest economy and the main opponent of capping gas prices - said joint purchases, reducing consumption and boosting supply were the way to go instead.

Officials from those countries expressed their views on arriving for talks between EU affairs ministers in Luxembourg to prepare the ground for a summit of their national leaders on Thursday and Friday, with the energy crisis dominating the agenda.

Ahead of the summit, the EU's executive European Commission will propose separately on Tuesday another set of measures to curb high energy prices. They would not, however, include an immediate cap on gas prices, something that has split the bloc.

The Croat and Lithuanian ministers backed a wholesale gas price cap, with Croatia also highlighting the need for joint gas purchases among the 27 EU member states. Slovenia, however, opted for a price ceiling on liquefied gas only.

"Slovenia will advocate introducing the so-called dynamic price cap for liquefied gas as soon as possible, if possible - now," said the country's state secretary at the foreign ministry, Marko Stucin.

His Slovak colleague, Andrej Stancik, asked for a longer-term market reform to decouple the price of electricity produced from gas from that generated from different resources, as well as asking for direct EU subsidies for consumers and businesses.

"We need very fast and effective solutions to subsidise prices for citizens and companies, including from unused cohesion funds," he told journalists on arriving at the meeting in Luxembourg.

Tytti Tuppurainen, EU affairs minister of Finland - a country generally sceptical of market interventions - said Helsinki was now ready for a "temporary" price cap on gas. But she was against handouts for consumers.

"Instead of subsidising individual households, we should rather boost investment in green energy," she said, adding that would also limit Europe's reliance on energy suppliers such as Russia.

German EU affairs minister Anna Luehrmann stressed the need for joint gas purchases, as well as cutting consumption and diversifying supply structure by adding more renewable sources and different suppliers.

"It's important that national and European measures work hand-in-hand," said Luehrmann, without mentioning a cap at all.

(Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Susan Fenton)

By Gabriela Baczynska and Charlotte Van Campenhout


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DYNAMIC HOLDING CO., LTD. -0.59% 16.95 End-of-day quote.-25.17%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.06% 61.7 Delayed Quote.-18.40%
Latest news "Economy"
05:43aOne child a minute being admitted for malnutrition treatment in Somalia: UNICEF
RE
05:42aNissan, Renault relationship should be 'more equal' Renault CEO tells Nikkei
RE
05:41aIndia cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body
RE
05:39aKremlin: Nord Stream probe is set up to falsely blame Russia
RE
05:38aBNP Paribas gets regulatory nod to set up China asset management joint venture
RE
05:38aGerman investor morale sees surprise rise in October - ZEW
RE
05:37aNorth American Morning Briefing: Mood Remains -2-
DJ
05:37aNorth American Morning Briefing: Mood Remains Upbeat as More Earnings Eyed
DJ
05:34aSterling dips as expectations for big UK rate hikes fade
RE
05:33aGold ticks up as dollar hits 1-1/2-week low
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Goldman to merge investment banking, trading as Marcus takes backseat
2BoE set to delay quantitative tightening until gilt markets calm -FT
3Marketmind: Good Will Hunting
4Trending : BYD Posts Strong 3Q Guidance; Shares Rise
5Wall Street rally throws spotlight on reports from Tesla, Netflix

HOT NEWS