EU countries call for cybersecurity emergency response fund -document

03/08/2022 | 02:21pm EST
FILE PHOTO: EU flags are seen outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Telecoms ministers from the 27 EU countries want the European Commission to set up a cybersecurity emergency response fund to counter large-scale cyberattacks, citing the recent attacks against Ukraine, according to an EU document.

The ministers will meet in the French city of Nevers on Wednesday.

"The possible spillover effect of such cyberattacks to European networks also highlights the need for the EU to move forward with an ambitious and comprehensive plan for its cybersecurity," the draft document said.

"The current geopolitical landscape and its impacts in cyberspace strengthen the need for the EU to fully prepare to face large-scale cyberattacks. Such a fund will directly contribute to this objective," the paper said.

The ministers also asked for more regulations to secure digital infrastructure, technologies and products, and attract companies to provide their expertise.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
