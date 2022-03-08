EU countries call for cybersecurity emergency response fund -document

The ministers will meet in the French city of Nevers on Wednesday.

"The possible spillover effect of such cyberattacks to European networks also highlights the need for the EU to move forward with an ambitious and comprehensive plan for its cybersecurity," the draft document said.

"The current geopolitical landscape and its impacts in cyberspace strengthen the need for the EU to fully prepare to face large-scale cyberattacks. Such a fund will directly contribute to this objective," the paper said.

The ministers also asked for more regulations to secure digital infrastructure, technologies and products, and attract companies to provide their expertise.

