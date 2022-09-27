Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU countries eye delay to levy on fossil fuel windfall profits - document

09/27/2022 | 11:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EU countries flags are seen without the British flag at EU Council in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries are considering an option to delay by a year a levy on the windfall profits of fossil fuel companies, as they hunt for a deal on emergency measures to help consumers facing soaring energy bills.

The 27 EU member countries are negotiating measures proposed by Brussels last week to attempt to pull down sky-high energy costs - including bloc-wide windfall profit levies on energy firms.

The latest compromise proposal for EU countries' negotiations, seen by Reuters, would let countries impose the EU's planned fossil fuel levy on firms' earnings from 2022, from both 2022 and 2023, or just from 2023 if they choose.

The European Commission had proposed that the windfall profit levy applied to surplus profits made in 2022 by oil, gas, coal and refining companies - in a bid to quickly raise cash that governments could use to help consumers and businesses cope with soaring energy prices.

"That is a very big change and not everyone will be happy about it," a diplomat from one EU country said.

It was not immediately clear which countries had sought a delay to the measure.

Countries are also seeking leeway to keep their own national levies, rather than replacing them with the EU's plan.

States like Greece and Italy that already have a windfall profit tax on fossil fuel firms would be able to keep those schemes, if they are deemed "equivalent" to the EU levy.

The EU levy would apply to "surplus" profits that are 20% above a company's average taxable profits in the last four years, under the compromise drafted by the Czech Republic which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.

Countries could also impose a levy of above 33% of fossil fuel firms' excess profits in a fiscal year - the proposed EU rate - if they choose, the draft said.

EU country diplomats will attempt to craft a deal on the basis of the new proposal on Wednesday. EU energy ministers would then approve the agreement at a meeting on Friday.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Kate Abnett


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.38% 0.123 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.70% 86.21 Delayed Quote.11.58%
WTI 2.56% 78.564 Delayed Quote.1.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:55aCrypto Exchange FTX President Brett Harrison Stepping Down - Tweet
RE
11:55aCrypto exchange ftx president brett harrison says stepping down…
RE
11:52aEU countries eye delay to levy on fossil fuel windfall profits - document
RE
11:51aEU backs lower residue limits for bee-harming pesticides
RE
11:51aIreland likely to extend supports for firms if energy costs remain high
RE
11:49aDrought prompts Portugal to restrict water use at more hydropower dams
RE
11:47aUk 30-year inflation-linked gilt yields rise by around 75 bps on…
RE
11:43aPoland aims to stop using WIBOR rate in 2025, says regulator
RE
11:40aBoE will only pause bond sales if market is 'dysfunctional' - Pill
RE
11:37aExclusive-China prepares to tweak yuan fixing process to slow its fall -source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Adobe, Fedex, Snap, United Airlines..
2China stocks rebound as consumer, tourism shares rise
3Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages
4Fed's Evans sees interest rates at 4.25-4.5% by year end
5POSCO : This disclosure is the amendment of the previous filing regardi..

HOT NEWS