Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen summer travel

04/14/2021 | 03:23pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Police measures and sanitary checks at Roissy airport after French borders closed to non-essential travel

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries formally agreed on Wednesday to launch COVID travel passes as a step towards reopening to tourism this summer and will negotiate details with the bloc's lawmakers in May, two diplomatic sources said.

The certificates would allow those vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19 or with negative test results to travel more easily in the EU, where restrictions on movement have weighed heavily on the travel and tourist industry for over a year.

The 27 EU member states "underlined their commitment to have the framework ready by the summer of 2021," said a document endorsed by national envoys and seen by Reuters.

The European Parliament, which must also agree to the proposal for it to take effect, is due to agree its own position later this month and final talks between the lawmakers, national envoys and the bloc's executive are expected to start in May.

EU countries are working in parallel to ensure "that the necessary technological solutions are in place", the EU27 decision read, so that the new digital or paper certificates can be put to use once approved.

The member states' agreement includes provisions against discrimination towards those who cannot or do not wish to get vaccinated and allows for a range of tests to prove recovery.

While member states would be obliged to recognise EU-approved vaccines, specific countries could also issue certificates covering jabs Russia's Sputnik or China's Sinovac vaccines that are only authorised on their territory.

Other EU countries would decide whether to accept a certificate referring to a vaccine not approved by EU regulators.

By Reuters Staff


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35aECB's Lagarde says euro zone economy still on crutches
RE
10:24aDollar at three-week lows as Treasury yields subdued
RE
10:23aEU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen summer travel
RE
10:20aWall Street rises as big banks kick off earnings season
RE
10:20aEXCLUSIVE : Persianas to buy Shoprite's Nigerian business-sources
RE
10:20aWall Street rises as big banks kick off earnings season
RE
10:16aGlobal regulators to refine climate fallout on banks
RE
10:13aFederal Bureau of Prisons says Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff has passed away
RE
10:08aSpaceX raises $1.16 billion in equity financing
RE
10:06aWells Fargo profit boosted by lower reserves, easing sales scandal costs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : World stocks post record highs as bond yields ease
4SAP SE : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] wi..
5BURBERRY GROUP PLC : LVMH shares hit record high after strong sales figures

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ