Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU countries to ask top diplomat to increase climate action

02/21/2022 | 12:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks during news conference in Washington,

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers will call on the bloc's top diplomat to scale up efforts on climate change this year to help clinch tougher emissions-cutting goals from individual countries, a draft document due to be adopted on Monday said.

Nearly 200 countries agreed at last year's COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, to set tougher emissions reduction targets in time for the next U.N. climate conference this November.

The aim is to bridge the gap between countries' pledges and the far faster emissions cuts needed this decade to stop the world heating beyond 2C or 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, which scientists say would unleash disastrous climate consequences.

Foreign ministers from EU countries will on Monday urge the bloc's most senior diplomat, high representative for foreign affairs Josep Borrell, to scale up climate diplomacy, according to a draft of their meeting conclusions.

"The council invites the high representative, in close cooperation with the Commission and EU member states, to continue and scale up an active climate diplomacy and cooperation with partners in the run-up to the COP27, to set more ambitious targets," according to the draft, which could change before it is published.

The EU struck climate deals last year including an $8.5 billion agreement with the United States and other countries to help South Africa phase out coal faster - a deal seen as a possible blueprint for climate funding in other countries.

The draft said the EU should explore other partnerships before COP27 with countries heavily reliant on coal power generation or mining.

EU countries and the European Parliament will this year negotiate a raft of new policies to cut EU emissions more quickly, some of which will have international ripples - including the world's first carbon border tariff, imposing emissions costs on polluting goods imported into the EU.

That has unnerved countries, including Russia and China, although Brussels has said countries with their own carbon pricing policies could dodge the border levy.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by John Chalmers and David Holmes)

By Kate Abnett


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.08% 562.44 Delayed Quote.4.63%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.02% 2109.22 Delayed Quote.6.26%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.19% 182.62 Delayed Quote.4.11%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.69% 76.743 Delayed Quote.2.97%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/20Biden administration has prepared initial package of…
RE
02/20Biden plan would cut "correspondent" banking relatio…
RE
02/20London copper edges up on weak dollar, hopes of easing Ukraine tensions
RE
02/20Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan, prospect of Iran nuclear deal
RE
02/20INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Mostly Lower; Biden, Putin Agree in Principle to Meet
DJ
02/20India's total covid-19 cases reach 42.84 mln - health ministry…
RE
02/20India's daily covid-19 cases rise by 16,051 - health ministry…
RE
02/20India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 206, total death toll at 5…
RE
02/20Nikkei pares big early loss as Japan shares swing on Ukraine twists
RE
02/20GSK : Jp morgan raises target price to 1,740p from 1,710p…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank Group results preview withdrawn
2Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy
3Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin
4Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin
5'Welcome back world!': Australia fully reopens borders after two years

HOT NEWS