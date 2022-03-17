Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU court adviser faults Denmark for misusing 'feta' name on cheese exports

03/17/2022 | 06:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - Denmark has breached European Union law by failing to prevent local companies from making and exporting outside the EU white cheese labelled as "feta", an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday.

The opinion by Advocate General Tamara Capeta at the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) came three years after the European Commission, the EU's executive, sued Denmark over the issue.

"Feta" has been a registered Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) since 2002 in the EU and can only be produced in Greece according to a set of production specifications.

Greece says feta is its cultural heritage because it has made the sheep and goat milk cheese for 6,000 years.

"By failing to stop the use by Danish producers of the registered name 'Feta' for cheese intended for export to third countries, Denmark has failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law," Capeta said.

She dismissed Denmark's argument that an export ban could be seen an obstacle to trade.

"The main idea behind that regulation is the improvement of the situation of EU agricultural producers through providing intellectual property protection to products involving traditional ways of production," Capeta said.

The CJEU, which will rule in the coming months, follows such non-binding recommendations in four out of five cases.

The case is C-159/20 Commission v Denmark.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 2.042 End-of-day quote.16.15%
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.18% 22.42 End-of-day quote.21.44%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.24% 24.8 End-of-day quote.24.81%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 79.1 End-of-day quote.23.79%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 180.4 End-of-day quote.16.71%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) 0.13% 177.145 Delayed Quote.15.20%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:59aUK to deploy Sky Sabre missile defence system in Poland, says minister
RE
06:57aDollar General forecasts full-year net sales above estimates
RE
06:56aWorld Bank approves $750 million in budgetary support to Kenya
RE
06:56aEuro pares gains, focus on talks over Ukraine
RE
06:55aEU court adviser faults Denmark for misusing 'feta' name on cheese exports
RE
06:55aKREMLIN : many people in Russia are showing themselves to be traitors
RE
06:54aAnalysis-Clear roadmap needed for Hong Kong's revival as COVID sweeps through city -experts
RE
06:53aTunisia's UGTT cannot agree to proposed govt reforms, deputy head says
RE
06:52aAccenture forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates
RE
06:52aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden calls Putin a war criminal as Russia says mission 'going to plan'
2Explainer - The U.S. yield curve has been flattening: Why you should ca..
3Nokia Oyj : , NS Solutions to build, operate and maintain 5G private wi..
4SAF HOLLAND : successfully closes the year 2021 in a challenging market..
5Russia sanctions pierce luxury jet world's ultra-private bubble

HOT NEWS