EU court adviser faults Denmark for misusing 'feta' name on cheese exports

BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - Denmark has breached European
Union law by failing to prevent local companies from making and
exporting outside the EU white cheese labelled as "feta", an
adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday.
The opinion by Advocate General Tamara Capeta at the
Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU)
came three years after the European Commission, the EU's
executive, sued Denmark over the issue.
"Feta" has been a registered Protected Designation of Origin
(PDO) since 2002 in the EU and can only be produced in Greece
according to a set of production specifications.
Greece says feta is its cultural heritage because it has
made the sheep and goat milk cheese for 6,000 years.
"By failing to stop the use by Danish producers of the
registered name 'Feta' for cheese intended for export to third
countries, Denmark has failed to fulfil its obligations under EU
law," Capeta said.
She dismissed Denmark's argument that an export ban could be
seen an obstacle to trade.
"The main idea behind that regulation is the improvement of
the situation of EU agricultural producers through providing
intellectual property protection to products involving
traditional ways of production," Capeta said.
The CJEU, which will rule in the coming months, follows such
non-binding recommendations in four out of five cases.
The case is C-159/20 Commission v Denmark.
