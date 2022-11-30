EU defends gas price cap proposal after country criticism

BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Union's energy
chief on Wednesday defended the bloc's proposal to cap gas
prices and said countries will negotiate possible changes to the
proposal, after a backlash from EU member states.
After months of infighting among EU countries who disagree
on whether to cap energy costs, the European Commission last
week proposed a price cap that would kick in if the front-month
Title Transfer Facility gas price exceeded 275 euros per
megawatt-hour for two weeks and was 58 euros higher than a
liquefied natural gas reference price for 10 days.
The EU proposal came under fire from countries in favour of
a gas price cap to reduce citizens' high energy bills - with
Poland's energy minister calling the proposal "a joke" and
analysts suggesting it was designed with such strict criteria
that it would never be used.
"This was not our aim, to propose something that will be
never triggered," EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson told an
event hosted by Politico in Brussels.
EU gas prices have soared this year as Russia slashed gas
deliveries to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine, although
even a record-breaking price spike in August would not have
triggered the EU's proposed cap.
"Now we have to discuss, how long can we wait if a similar
situation repeats itself? Do we have time, do we have patience
to wait for two weeks? Is it a week? Is it a shorter time
period?" Simson said.
EU country diplomats will discuss the proposal on Friday,
aiming to negotiate a final version for their energy ministers
to approve at an emergency meeting on Dec. 13.
The EU has already approved a raft of measures to mitigate
the energy crisis, including gas storage filling requirements
that have helped countries head into winter with brimming
storage caverns.
But gas price caps have split the 27-country bloc. While
Italy, Spain, Belgium, Malta and Greece criticised the proposed
cap for being too high or unlikely to ever kick in, countries
including Germany and the Netherlands are sceptical of capping
gas prices - warning that this could deter suppliers from
sending much-needed gas to Europe.
The Commission proposal would allow the cap to be suspended
in a fuel supply shortage.
