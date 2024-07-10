BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - The European Union has designated adult content platform XNXX as a very large online platform under its Digital Services Act (DSA), it said on Wednesday.

The rules under the DSA require companies to share data with authorities and researchers, conduct risk management, and undergo external and independent auditing.

They also allow the Commission to impose fines for incorrect, incomplete or misleading information in response to a request for information.

