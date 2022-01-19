EU diplomatic outreach in the context of security challenges by Russia

"There is no security in Europe without the security of Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts should build on and strengthen OSCE and UN commitments and obligations."

HR/VP Josep Borrell, Kyiv, 6 January 2022

The security situation in and around Ukraine has escalated in recent months as a result of Russia's unusual mobilisation of military troops and equipment. Military manoeuvres were accompanied by heightened rhetoric by Russian senior officials and a spike in information manipulation campaigns. This unprecedented escalation represents a direct threat to Europe and broader European security.

In this context, the EU strongly reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders. Any discussion on European and Ukrainian security must include the European Union and Ukraine.

In the first week of 2022, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell visited Kyiv and the line of contact in Stanytsia Luhanska together with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and met with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. This was the first visit by an EU High Representative to the line of contact in Donbas since the outbreak of the conflict in 2014 and and demonstrated the EU's continued strong stand with Ukraine.

The EU maintains its support to conflict resolution efforts in the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group and the Normandy format. However, diplomatic efforts should not be conducted in a climate of escalating rhetoric and ultimatums, which belong to past centuries.

Any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost for Russia, as highlighted in the European Council Conclusions from 16 December 2021.

The EU urges Russia to de-escalate tensions caused by its military build-up and aggressive rhetoric. We stand ready to prioritise diplomatic engagements as the only viable and sustainable path towards de-escalation.

The EU coordinates closely and firmly its position with allies and likeminded countries and organisations, in particular the United States, and NATO and within the OSCE.

Highlights of EU action: HR/VP Josep Borrell visit to Ukraine

January 4-6, 2022: High Representative Josep Borrell visited Ukraine to reconfirm EU's support against external threats.

January 5, 2022: Press remarks by High Representative Josep Borrell at the press conference after meeting the Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

EU Diplomatic engagements

Engagement with Ukraine

November 30, 2021: High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell met with Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal.

December 1, 2021: HR/VP Borrell meets FM Kuleba at the OSCE Ministerial

December 2, 2021: EU-Ukraine joint discussion on the consequences of the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol.

December 23, 2021: High Representative Josep Borrell speaks to Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

January 12, 2022: High Representative Borrell discussed the evolving situation with Foreign Minister Kuleba

Engagements with the United States

November 11, 2021: President von der Leyen meets President Biden.

December 1, 2021: EEAS Secretary-General Stefano Sannino met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

December 3, 2021: EU-U.S. Joint Statement by the Secretary of State of the United States of America and the HRVP on Securty and defence.

December 22, 2021: European security architecture: High Representative Josep Borrell spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

January 8, 2022: Transatlantic cooperation on Russia and Ukraine: High Representative Josep Borrell spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

January 12, 2022: EEAS Secretary-General Stefano Sannino met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

January 15, 2022:Russia/Ukraine: Transatlantic coordination continues - HRVP Borrell spoke to US Secretary of State Blinken.

Engagement with Russia

January 18, 2022: EEAS Deputy Secretary-General/Political Director Mora visits Moscow to discuss foreign policy issues with Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers

Engagements with NATO

December 1, 2021: HRVP's doorstep at NATO Foreign Affairs Ministerial meeting (video)

January 4, 2022: High Representative Josep Borrell speaks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of his visit to Ukraine.

January 12, 2022: NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg debriefs EU Defence ministers at their informal meeting in Brest about the NATO-Russia Council the same day.

Engagements within G7

December 12, 2021: Foreign Ministers' Statement on Russia and Ukraine.

OSCE

December 2, 2021: Remarks by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell at the 28th Ministerial Council.

United Nations

December 12, 2021: EU Statement - United Nations General Assembly.

Other

October 15, 2021: Statement by the Spokesperson on the census and conscription campaign in Crimea.

November 17, 2021: EU Explanation of Vote - United Nations General Assembly: before the vote on human rights in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine.

November 24, 2021: Statement by the HRVP's Spokesperson on the Russian decree on simplified trade measures in violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

December 14, 2021: Ukraine/Russia: Speech by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell at the EP Plenary on the situation at the border.

January 9, 2022: HRVP's blog: EU support to Ukraine and the security architecture in Europe.

Foreign Affairs Councils

Russia's military build-up and its security consequences have been a prominent item on the agenda of EU ministers of foreign affairs (19 April - with participation of Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, 6 May, 13 December), as well as the EU Heads of State or Government (European Council, December 16). EU member states remain united in their endorsement for the EU's political, diplomatic and economic support to Ukraine.

On 20 May 2021, the Council adopted a decision to extend the mandate of the European Union Advisory Mission for Civilian Security Sector Reform Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine) until 31 May 2024.

On December 2, as part of broader assistance measures under the European Peace Facility, the Council adopted a support package worth EUR 31 million. The assistance is meant to help enhance the overall resilience of Ukraine and help strengthen the capacities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On December 13, the Council decided to impose restrictions against the Wagner Group, including for its involvement in Ukraine.

The security of Ukraine will remain central on the agendas of EU defence and foreign affairs ministers in upcoming Council meetings (12-13 January, 13-14 January, 24 January).

January 13, 2022: Informal meeting of EU Defence Ministers: Press remarks by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell.

January 14, 2022: Informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers (Gymnich): Press remarks by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell.

HRVP Josep Borrell will soon put forward a proposal to the EU member states to establish an EU Military Advisory and Training Mission in Ukraine.

EU restrictive measures

In the broader context of Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine, EU member states remain united in their commitment to the sanctions targeting specific economic sectors of the Russian Federation, as well as actions deliberately undermining and destabilising the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and restrictions on economic relations with Crimea and Sevastopol. [add link to overview page: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/policies/sanctions/ukraine-crisis/].

October 11, 2021: EU sanctions eight more people over territorial integrity.

December 13, 2021: EU imposes restrictive measures against the Wagner Group.

January 13, 2022: Russia: EU renews economic sanctions over the situation in Ukraine for further six months

