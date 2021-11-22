Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU drafts plan to cut methane emissions from oil and gas industry

11/22/2021 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Flags flutter outside EU Commission in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU has drafted legislation to reduce methane emissions by forcing oil and gas companies to report their output and find and fix leaks of the gas that is the second-biggest cause of climate change, according to a draft seen by Reuters on Monday.

Oil and gas operators in the European Union would have to submit estimates for the methane emissions of their installations within 12 months after the regulation comes into force, the draft legislative proposal said.

The European Commission is due to present the draft in December and it is still subject to change.

Once proposed by the Commission, the regulation needs to be negotiated by the European Parliament and member states, a process that can take up to two years.

Two years after the regulation takes effect, operators would be required to report actual measurements of the emissions. They would also have to carry out regular surveys for the detection of methane leaks and their repair.

Brussels has faced pressure from campaigners and some investors to clamp down on methane emissions associated with imported gas, by forcing companies abroad to fix methane leaks to sell their gas into Europe - a requirement that was not included in the draft proposal.

Methane is emitted from sources including leaky fossil fuel infrastructure, livestock farming and landfill sites.

It has a higher heat-trapping potential than CO2 but it breaks down in the atmosphere faster, meaning deep cuts in methane emissions by 2030 could have a rapid impact on slowing global warming.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Writing by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28pWall Street, U.S. Treasury yields gain on Powell nomination
RE
03:26pWall Street, U.S. Treasury yields gain on Powell nomination
RE
03:19pBiden bets Fed's Powell can usher in full U.S. economic recovery
RE
03:18pDollar jumps on Powell renomination, euro hurt by COVID-19 lockdowns
RE
03:17pInvestment funds buy $18.193 billion 10-year note in November - U.S. Treasury
RE
03:14pU.s. treasury's yellen says climate change poses a a major risk to financial institutions and u.s. economy
RE
03:13pNasdaq erases most of session losses, last down 0.01%
RE
03:13pU.s. treasury's yellen says up to fed to decide how much monetary support is necessary given unemployment, household savings, other factors
RE
03:12pU.s. treasury's yellen says sees u.s. economy on a 'strong growth spurt at the moment'
RE
03:12pU.s. treasury's yellen says over longer run fed needs to play important role to ensure that inflation does not become 'endemic'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Amgen, Ebay, Vmware, Xcel..
3BAYER AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4Hochschild shares plummet on Peru gov't announcement, dragging down Per..
5Danske Bank A/S : Magnus Agustsson - English CV

HOT NEWS