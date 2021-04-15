EU drafts plan to delay decision on labelling gas a 'green' investment

* EU drafts plan to dodge gas decision in green finance
rules
* Rules on gas, nuclear to be addressed in later proposal
* EU countries split over whether to label gas as 'green'
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - The European Union
plans to delay a decision on whether to label natural gas power
plants as a sustainable investment in landmark green finance
regulations due to be published next week, according to a draft
document seen by Reuters.
The European Commission is due to publish on April 21 the
first section of its "sustainable finance taxonomy," a long list
of economic activities plus the specific rules they must meet to
be labelled as green investments in the EU.
Among the most contentious issues is whether to label
natural gas, a fossil fuel, as green.
EU countries are split between those who say that would be
greenwashing, and those who see gas as crucial for them to quit
more-polluting coal.
The Commission looks set to delay a decision, after multiple
draft proposals failed to bridge that divide.
The Commission will put forward a separate proposal in the
fourth quarter to address "how certain economic activities,
primarily in the energy sector, contribute to decarbonisation,"
it said in a draft document, dated April 14 and seen by Reuters.
That will allow a "transparent debate" by EU countries and
the European Parliament on the role of gas in cutting emissions,
it said. The proposal will also address nuclear energy, another
issue that divides EU states.
The Commission last month suggested labelling some gas
plants as green, after its original proposal - which had denied
gas plants a green label - faced pushback from central and
eastern European states.
But the latest proposal appears to have satisfied neither
side, nor the EU's own advisers, who this week urged Brussels to
resist political pressure to weaken the rules, saying the
credibility of them is at stake.
The Commission declined to comment specifically on the draft
document.
"Our work is based on robust, science-based, technical
criteria," a Commission representative said, adding that the
rules must support sustainable growth and prevent greenwashing.
The taxonomy aims to make truly sustainable activities more
visible to investors, and shift capital into helping the EU hit
its climate goals. However, it will not block funding for
activities that do not receive a "green" label.
Gas produces far less CO2 emissions than coal when burned in
power plants. But gas infrastructure is associated with
emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett and Simon Jessop in London
Editing by Matthew Lewis)