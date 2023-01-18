EU drug regulator has not seen signal of possible Pfizer COVID shot stroke link

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug
regulator has not identified any safety signals in the region
related to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and German partner
BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot, the agency said on
Wednesday.
On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the
Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said that a safety
monitoring system had flagged that the shot could possibly be
linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to
preliminary data.
"EMA can confirm that to date no such signal has been
identified in the EU. EMA will continue to evaluate all
available data to determine whether emerging safety information
could point to a similar signal in the EU," the agency told
Reuters in response to a question.
Pfizer and BioNTech said in a statement on Friday that they
were aware of limited reports of ischemic strokes in people 65
and older following vaccination with their updated shot.
Pfizer further noted that neither the companies nor the CDC
and FDA had observed similar findings across other monitoring
systems and said there was no evidence to suggest an association
with the use of the companies' COVID-19 vaccines.
The EMA said it was aware of the U.S. announcement, in which
the FDA and CDC also said they had not found signs of a link to
stroke in other monitoring databases.
"EMA will continue to evaluate all available data to
determine whether emerging safety information could point to a
similar signal in the EU," its statement read.
