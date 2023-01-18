Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EU drug regulator has not seen signal of possible Pfizer COVID shot stroke link

01/18/2023 | 01:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator has not identified any safety signals in the region related to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot, the agency said on Wednesday.

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said that a safety monitoring system had flagged that the shot could possibly be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data.

"EMA can confirm that to date no such signal has been identified in the EU. EMA will continue to evaluate all available data to determine whether emerging safety information could point to a similar signal in the EU," the agency told Reuters in response to a question.

Pfizer and BioNTech said in a statement on Friday that they were aware of limited reports of ischemic strokes in people 65 and older following vaccination with their updated shot.

Pfizer further noted that neither the companies nor the CDC and FDA had observed similar findings across other monitoring systems and said there was no evidence to suggest an association with the use of the companies' COVID-19 vaccines.

The EMA said it was aware of the U.S. announcement, in which the FDA and CDC also said they had not found signs of a link to stroke in other monitoring databases.

"EMA will continue to evaluate all available data to determine whether emerging safety information could point to a similar signal in the EU," its statement read. (Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 1.01% 144.6401 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
PFIZER, INC. -1.81% 45.245 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
Latest news "Economy"
01:48pU.S. Supreme Court declines to block New York gun restrictions
RE
01:47pExclusive-Hellman & Friedman weighs options for Italy's TeamSystem -sources
RE
01:47pIn 2022 inflation data trumped Fed comments for moving markets, report says
RE
01:47pCitigroup hikes pay for junior bankers despite tough year - Bloomberg News
RE
01:46pProfit margin growth 'unsustainable' -ECB's Centeno
RE
01:45pCrypto firm Genesis preparing to file for bankruptcy - Bloomberg News
RE
01:45pDavos 2023: What you need to know about the WEF on Wednesday
RE
01:45pBiden vows to honor Ukraine minister killed in helicopter crash
RE
01:44pHellman & friedman plans to seek investor for italy's teamsystem…
RE
01:44pItaly's teamsystem could be valued at several billion euros as h…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
2NESTLE : Jefferies from Sell to Neutral
3French grid operator RTE upbeat on power supply, warns on strikes
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AstraZeneca, Morgan Stanley, Oracle...
5U.S. retail sales drop more than expected in December

HOT NEWS