Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU exec very concerned about British bill plans, would undermine trust

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 08:27am EDT
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen makes an announcement on the composition of the EU Commission College

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen expressed strong concern on Wednesday about Britain's plans to pass a bill breaking a treaty on the withdrawal from the European Union, noting it would destroy trust and undermine trade talks.

Britain announced draft legislation that explicitly acknowledges some of its provisions would break international law, according to a copy seen by Reuters.

The proposals, which the government has said would break international law "in a very specific and limited way", have contributed to concerns that Britain could leave the EU in four months with no new agreement on trade.

"Very concerned about announcements from the British government on its intentions to breach the Withdrawal Agreement. This would break international law and undermines trust. Pacta sunt servanda = the foundation of prosperous future relations," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said that a telephone conversation with British minister in charge of planning for a no-deal Brexit Michael Gove on Tuesday evening he made clear that if talks on a future trade deal were to continue the EU had to have trust in London.

"For us this is of course a matter of principle," Sefcovic told a news conference. "The trust to continue our discussion on the implementation ... is a must."

Sefcovic called for a swift meeting with Gove to sort out the matter.

"I will call for an extraordinary Joint Committee on the Withdrawal Agreement to be held as soon as possible so that our UK partners elaborate and respond to our strong concerns on the bill," Sefcovic told a news briefing of London's planned new domestic laws that risk undercutting the EU-UK divorce treaty.

In a phone call with Sefcovic late on Tuesday, Gove confirmed London's commitment to the Brexit treaty's provisions on the Irish border, a British government spokesperson said earlier on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Marine Strauss, Gabriela Baczynska and John Chalmers)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:27aEU exec very concerned about British bill plans, would undermine trust
RE
08:27aEU calls for meeting with UK over 'strong concerns' on new Brexit bill
RE
08:18aUK mid-caps fall as new COVID restrictions hit pubs, restaurants
RE
08:17aUK's post-Brexit Internal Market Bill acknowledges 'inconsistency' with international law
RE
08:17aBiopharma Leaders Unite To Stand With Science; Nine CEOs sign historic pledge to continue to make the safety and well-being of vaccinated individuals the top priority in development of the first COVID-19 vaccines
AQ
08:17aFitch switches Brexit view to UK going to WTO terms
RE
08:17aUK acknowledges that post-Brexit bill breaks international law
RE
08:13aAmerican Eagle beats quarterly revenue estimates
RE
08:12aEU says trust needed if talks with UK are to continue
RE
08:10aMom of Three Autistic Boys Pens Book About Navigating the Pandemic and Sobriety with Grit, Humor and Love
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5GOLD : Gold dips on dollar strength, cenbank meetings in focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group