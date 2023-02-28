Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EU extends $647 million grant for Serbia's fast railway line

02/28/2023 | 09:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Serbian President Vucic and EU foreign policy chief Borrell meet in Brussels

BELGRADE (Reuters) - The European Union on Tuesday extended a 610 million euro ($647.15 million) grant to Serbia for the construction of a fast railway line that will connect southern Serbia with central Europe.

The grant was symbolically signed in a train in presence of EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, who said the deal showed the European Union was delivering on its promise to invest in the economies of the Western Balkans region.

The 208-kilometre line should connect the Serbian capital Belgrade with the southern town of Nis. The overall cost of the project is estimated at 2.7 billion euros.

President Aleksandar Vucic said the EU grant was the largest ever given to Serbia, which has received a total of 420 million euros in EU grants so far.

"The EU is now giving us 610 million euros as a gift," said Vucic, adding that the new railway line will enable travellers from Nis to get to Budapest in less than five hours.

Vucic said Serbia would provide 525 million euros for the project and would take out loans of 1.1 billion euros and 550 million euros with the EIB and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development respectively.

Varhelyi arrived for the signing ceremony in Belgrade a day after Vucic returned from Brussels where he attended talks on a Western-backed deal aimed at normalising relations between Serbia and its former province of Kosovo.

Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti reportedly agreed on the deal but said more talks were needed for its implementation.

($1 = 0.9426 euros)

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic, writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
09:50aMigrant relatives mourn victims of deadly Italian shipwreck
RE
09:48aFactbox-Fed rate watch: Wall Street banks see longer hike cycle, higher rates
RE
09:39aIsrael economy to benefit from judicial reforms, finance minister says
RE
09:34aItaly studies Banco BPM option in search for MPS buyer - sources
RE
09:30aChevron boosts annual share buyback, hikes US spending
RE
09:30aEU extends $647 million grant for Serbia's fast railway line
RE
09:22aEnagas buys gas pipeline network in northwestern Spain for $57 million
RE
09:21aBOE's Cunliffe Says Digital Pound Not Guaranteed -2-
DJ
09:21aBOE's Cunliffe Says Digital Pound Not Guaranteed
DJ
09:13aPKN Orlen recommends record dividend for 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bayer: Significant growth in sales and earnings
2Fed might raise policy rates to 6% - BofA
3Cryptoverse: Bitcoin moves towards Satoshi's payment dream
4Australia's Harvey Norman slumps on lower half-year profit
5Analyst recommendations: Eli Lilly, Glencore, Mondi, Pioneer Natural, S..

HOT NEWS