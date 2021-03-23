Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU extends temporary catch limits on fish stocks shared with Britain

03/23/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Fishing boats and fisherman in Hastings

(Corrects paragraph 4 to specify April-July catch limits are based on scientific advice, rather than last year's levels)

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union ministers agreed on Tuesday to extend to the end of July temporary EU catch limits for fish stocks shared with Britain, to ensure fishing can continue uninterrupted while Brussels and London seek a full-year deal.

In their post-Brexit trade deal, the EU and Britain agreed to jointly set limits each year for fishing their shared stocks after Britain completed its exit from the 27-country bloc on Dec. 31.

They had hoped to negotiate this month a full-year agreement on fishing opportunities for 2021.

As a temporary solution, EU ministers agreed to apply until July 31 EU catch limits for shared stocks based on scientific advisors' recommendations. This will replace a temporary rule, which had rolled over last year's EU catch limits for stocks including plaice, cod, haddock and whiting, until March 31.

"We found a solution so that EU fleets can continue to operate in their traditional fishing grounds after 31 March," said Portuguese maritime minister Ricardo Serrao Santos, who chaired the meeting.

A European Commission representative said EU-British talks last week made significant progress towards a proper agreement, but that the roughly 75 fish stocks concerned meant the talks were complex and required further time.

Brussels sets annual limits on catches from around 100 commercial stocks of fish shared between EU countries in European waters, to avoid over-fishing.

The EU and Britain are also negotiating catch limits for shared deep-sea stocks in 2022.

Separately, Norway, Britain and the EU this month reached a deal on catch limits for jointly managed North Sea fish stocks following Brexit.

Access to one another's fish stocks became a vexed issue in Brexit divorce negotiations, with the two sides ultimately agreeing a gradual fall in the quotas European fleets can catch in British waters, reaching a 25% reduction in value terms after 5-1/2 years.

After that, there will be annual talks to set the amount EU boats can catch in British waters and vice-versa.

(This story corrects paragraph 4 to specify April-July catch limits are based on scientific advice, rather than last year's levels)

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by John Chalmers and Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20pNorway blocks Rolls-Royce's plan to sell engine maker to Russia
RE
12:15pElite Cybersecurity Researcher Amit Serper Joins Guardicore Labs
BU
12:11pS&P 500 gains in choppy trading ahead of Powell, Yellen remarks
RE
12:11pU.S. Postal Service proposes revamp plan that would slow some mail
RE
12:08pEU extends temporary catch limits on fish stocks shared with Britain
RE
12:04pMICROSOFT  : in talks to buy Discord messaging platform - sources
RE
12:01pAMAZON COM  : Deliveroo stake to drop to 11.5% after London IPO
RE
11:59aAlternative Measures of Labor Underutilization, Alaska – 2020
PU
11:59aAlternative Measures of Labor Underutilization, Arizona – 2020
PU
11:59aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS  : Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization, California – 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
3Global equities, oil prices slide on concerns over Europe COVID case counts
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Tencent faces concessions to win green light for giant videogamin..
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ