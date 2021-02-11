EU faces bankruptcies and bad loans as COVID-19 help for firms ends -EU document

* Euro zone ministers to discuss transition to more focused
aid
* Bad loan ratios do not yet reflect underlying problems
* Banks starting to tighten credit conditions
* State aid to continue, but directed at most viable
businesses
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The European Union is facing a
surge in bankruptcies and bad loans once the post-pandemic
economic recovery starts to take hold and governments begin
withdrawing state schemes that are keeping many firms on life
support, a EU document indicates.
The European Commission note, prepared for euro zone finance
ministers' talks on Monday, said that thanks to almost 2.3
trillion euros ($2.8 trillion) in national liquidity support
measures, euro zone governments have so far staved off a rise in
insolvencies.
Without such help and new loans from banks, almost a quarter
of EU companies would have had liquidity problems by the end of
2020 after exhausting their cash buffers because of the economic
havoc wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the note said.
"Once the unprecedented public support measures expire, a
number of businesses are likely to default on their debt
obligations, leading to higher non-performing loans and
insolvencies," said the note, seen by Reuters.
Almost half of all firms that would have had liquidity
problems last year because of the pandemic were already at a
high risk of default before the crisis, and were now being kept
afloat only by government help. They were therefore likely to
face solvency concerns after the crisis, the note said.
The ministers' talks on Monday will focus on how to manage
the process of weaning firms off state support in the future and
how best to identify, with the help of private sector investors,
which companies are viable and can survive.
'MORE TARGETED SUPPORT'
"There is full agreement that fiscal support needs to be
maintained for now, for quite a while," a senior euro zone
official involved in the preparation of the talks said.
"But there is also recognition that support may need to
change shape, that there will need to be a gradual transition to
more targeted support."
The note said that in the third quarter of 2020, euro zone
bank loans under moratoria totalled 587 billion euros, of which
about 60% was corporate loans. In the second quarter the share
of bad loans in the euro zone to total loans was 5.23%.
"Overall, the volume of non-performing loans is expected to
rise across the EU, although the timing and magnitude of this
increase remains uncertain," the Commission said.
Fortunately, the stronger capital position of banks compared
to the financial crisis a decade ago should help them to absorb
the shock better this time, the Commission said.
Worst affected were hotels and restaurants, where
three-quarters had liquidity problems, but also transport, car
makers, basic metals and textiles. Communication services, food
and pharmaceuticals and computers and electronics fared much
better.
BAD LOAN RATIOS
Problems with corporate liquidity are not yet reflected in
bad loan ratios.
"While it is clear that the debt-servicing capacity of the
private sector has been adversely affected by the pandemic,
government credit guarantees and loan repayment moratoria have
so far prevented a rise in loan defaults," the note said.
"Thus, the headline NPL (non-performing loan) ratios – based
on a rather stable NPL stock and the increasing loan denominator
– do not yet reflect the underlying deterioration in the credit
profile of borrowers," the Commission said.
Of the almost 2.3 trillion euros in government liquidity
measures at EU level, firms and households have taken up some
32% of the total, mostly in public guarantees, the note said.
To keep going despite the lockdowns, companies burnt through
their cash reserves and borrowed money as well as making use of
government help. Borrowing from banks surged the most in France,
Italy and Spain, reversing 10 years of decline in corporate debt
to banks, the note said.
The ministers will now have to figure out how to keep credit
channels open to viable companies; surveys indicated that credit
needs already exceeded availability in all euro-area countries.
The Commission said that, while euro zone banks had been
generally strong going into the crisis, they now believed
corporate and and economy-wide risks had increased.
"According to the ECB’s Bank lending survey, banks expect to
further tighten credit conditions and raise collateral
requirements," the Commission said.
($1 = 0.8251 euros)
