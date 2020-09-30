EU financial services chief says ready to cut off City of London if necessary

The EU has already granted access to UK clearing houses from January, when Brexit transition arrangements will have ended, under its so-called regulatory equivalence system.

"As tensions in the overall EU-UK negotiations have increased, we continue to prepare for all possible scenarios, including a no further equivalences scenario," Mairead McGuinness, financial services commissioner designate, said in written answers to EU lawmakers ahead of her confirmation hearing in the European Parliament on Friday.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels and Huw Jones in London, editing by Carolyn Cohn)