Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU fiscal rules should offer realistic debt reduction, be more growth friendly - ECB

12/02/2021 | 11:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Specialists work on a crane in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union should change its fiscal rules to make them more supportive of growth and investment in fighting climate change and digitalisation as well as to make the rules on debt reduction more realistic, the European Central Bank said.

In a written contribution to a debate on the upcoming reform of EU fiscal rules, called the Stability and Growth Pact (SGP), the ECB said the rules should be simplified, more transparent and predictable.

"It would help if rules were less complex and less reliant on the unobservable output gap, which could be operationalised through a stronger focus on an expenditure-based rule that does not rely on annual real-time estimates of such an indicator," the central bank said.

The expenditure rule aims to limit government spending growth when the economy is growing above potential and allows for high spending when economic expansion is below potential.

"The Governing Council also agrees that a realistic, gradual and sustained adjustment of public debt is important in order to rebuild fiscal space ahead of the next downturn. The SGP's debt rule would need to be reformed to guide such an adjustment," the ECB said.

The current rule requires governments to cut public debt by 1/20th of the excess above 60% of GDP every year -- a requirement that is not realistic for many euro zone countries after a sharp increase in borrowing during the pandemic.

"The Governing Council agrees that fiscal policy should become more growth-friendly," the bank said.

"Addressing the challenges of the green and digital transitions will require significant private and public investment. Sustained, nationally financed investment will also be needed, and will require either additional sources of revenue or a reprioritisation of expenditure, notably in countries with elevated debt ratios," it said.

The ECB also stressed the need to finish the EU's banking union by agreeing on a pan-European deposit insurance scheme and by finishing a capital markets union that would give companies better access to capital across the bloc from more sources than bank loans.

The ECB also mentioned the need for a proper euro zone budget -- a controversial idea that has met with substantial resistance from Germany and the Netherlands in 2018.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21pCanada's CIBC misses profit estimates as costs climb, TD beats
RE
04:16pYellen says cutting some tariffs on Chinese goods could ease price pressures
RE
04:14pOmicron could cause 'significant problems' for global economy, Yellen says
RE
04:13pEU fiscal rules should offer realistic debt reduction, be more growth friendly - ECB
RE
04:10pPhilip Morris CEO does not need M&A to hit smoke free goals
RE
04:01pSoutheast Asia's Grab makes strong U.S. debut after record SPAC deal
RE
04:01pPortuguese Capital Market Benchmarks - November 2021
PU
04:01pData and Methods for Constructing Synthetic Firms in CBO's Health Insurance Simulation Model, HISIM2
PU
04:01pAIXTRON : Nexperia uses AIXTRON equipment as it enters the SiC market
PU
04:01pEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE : Funded traineeship for young graduates at the EU Permanent Mission to the World Trade Organization
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares decline on Omicron uncertainty
2Analyst recommendations: American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twit..
3Lithium Americas : Prices Offering of US$225 Million Convertible Senior..
4Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices
5China aviation authority issues airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 M..

HOT NEWS