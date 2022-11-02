Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EU gas emissions end post-COVID rise on cleaner supply, energy-saving-study

11/02/2022 | 10:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows solar panels installed in the

(Reuters) - Gas emissions from the European Union's energy sector have ended more than a year of post-pandemic rises thanks to cleaner power supplies and energy-saving efforts, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said on Thursday.

The independent organisation, which studies trends, causes and health impacts of air pollution, said in a report that carbon-dioxide emissions fell 5% in the past three months from the same period last year, with an 8% fall in October, after rising steadily since March 2021.

"The post-COVID rebound in the EU's fossil fuel use and emissions has come to an end in the past few months, due to the growth in clean energy supply led by solar power, and energy saving measures precipitated by the fossil fuel supply crunch," said CREA lead analyst Lauri Myllyvirta.

"Clean energy investments and policies have expanded dramatically, which will lead to a sustained and accelerated fall in emissions in the next years."

Europe's emissions had risen from March 2021 as economies recovered from pandemic, the report said, while an underperformance of nuclear and hydropower, together with electricity demand during heat waves in the summer, drove up demand for fossil fuel power.

Hydropower generation is now closer to historical averages, and nuclear underperformance should recover, easing Europe's reliance on pollutants, it said.

France's EDF expects to get most of its nuclear fleet back from maintenance in early 2023 while Germany has extended the operation of its three remaining reactors to April 2023.

Myllyvirta said that the increase in power-sector emissions up to August cannot be attributed to policies favouring coal, as there was no shift from gas to coal in the fuel mix for thermal power generation in 2022.

World leaders are expected to discuss increasing clean energy production facilities in emerging countries during the annual United Nations climate summit in Egypt from Sunday.

(Reporting by Dina Kartit; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.08% 11.95 Real-time Quote.20.99%
WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED -1.78% 10.51 End-of-day quote.-32.58%
Latest news "Economy"
12:20aFAA orders quick U.S. DHC-3 seaplane inspections after fatal crash
RE
12:17aChina’s Lenovo posts first revenue decline in 10 quarters as market hits brakes
RE
12:16aBaseball-Astros no-hit Phillies to even World Series 2-2
RE
12:10aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares decline as Fed keeps hawkish stance
RE
12:10aFAA orders U.S. DHC-3 seaplane operators to quickly conduct inspections
RE
12:09aChina's daily local COVID cases hit 3,200 for Nov 2, highest since Aug. 17
RE
11/02Factbox-North Korea's expanding missile capabilities
RE
11/02Philippine Central Bank Signals 75bp Rate Increase in Nov, Reuters Reports
DJ
11/02Indian corp loan demand tepid despite buoyant economy -Kotak Mahindra Bank exec
RE
11/02U.S. condemns North Korea's ICBM launch, says State Dept
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Cloud Launches ModelScope Platform and New Solutions to Lower t..
2Rupee likely to weaken after Fed's Powell hints at higher peak rate
3Indian shares set for lower opening as Fed keeps hawkish stance
4EU gas emissions end post-COVID rise on cleaner supply, energy-saving-s..
5Oil slips as dollar firms, but supply worries check losses

HOT NEWS