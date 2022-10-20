EU gas price cap still elusive as leaders meet again over energy crunch

(Adds German comments)
BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Leaders of the 27 European
Union countries meet on Thursday for the second time in two
weeks to try to bring down energy prices, though persistent
divisions between them mean the bloc is unlikely for now to put
a ceiling on what it pays for gas.
The 27 are expected to back parts of a package of EU energy
proposals made this week, including an alternative price
benchmark for liquefied natural gas and joint gas buying, after
earlier agreeing to fill gas storage and claw back revenues from
energy firms to spend on helping consumers with crippling bills.
But they remain as split as they were months ago on whether
and how to cap gas prices to stem high inflation and stave off
recession, after Russia cut gas flows following its invasion of
Ukraine.
While 15 countries including France and Poland are pushing
for some form of a cap, they face strong opposition from Germany
and the Netherlands - respectively Europe's biggest economy and
gas buyer, and a major European gas trading hub, which warn a
gas price cap could compromise stability of supplies.
"An agreement is extremely unlikely... Opinions seem to be
really far apart," a senior EU diplomat said ahead of Thursday's
talks.
A draft of the leaders' summit conclusions, seen by Reuters,
would ask Brussels to propose a price cap on gas used to
generate electricity - an idea favoured by France and already
used in Spain and Portugal.
But even before the meeting has begun, that idea has hit
the roadblocks - with Germany requesting that all mentions of
price caps are removed from the text, according to a document
seen by Reuters.
The leaders will also discuss emergency spending to mitigate
the effects the acute energy crunch has on their economies and
450 million citizens.
While some countries have called for the bloc to issue new
joint debt to finance that, more frugal members say hundreds of
billions of euros unused from previous programmes should be
spent first.
"Division is not a luxury we can afford," the summit's
chairman, European Council President Charles Michel, said.
Given EU countries' diverse energy mix and interests, the
meeting risks falling short on short-term action to tackle high
energy prices ahead of winter.
"Unity among member states is dangerously under pressure,
with unilateral national decisions being announced without an EU
framework to keep them together," said climate change think-tank
E3G.
EU energy ministers meet again next week to discuss the
latest energy package and aim to agree on final measures in
November - although for now, the package does not include a
proposal to immeditely cap gas prices.
"It's clear there is no one size fits all. And that's a
challenge," another EU diplomat said.
WAR IN UKRAINE
EU leaders will also discuss options for giving more support
to Ukraine, including providing energy equipment, helping
restore power supply and long-term financing to eventually
rebuild the country.
As regards bringing those responsible for alleged war crimes
in Ukraine to justice, some EU countries want to set up a
dedicated tribunal quickly, while others are seeking to go more
slowly to ensure maximum international endorsement.
"The European (Union) Council condemns in the strongest
possible terms the recent indiscriminate Russian missile and
drone attacks targeting civilians and civilian objects and
infrastructure in Kyiv and across Ukraine," the leaders will
say, according to their draft statement.
They will single out Belarus for enabling Russia's war but
are not expected to support further sanctions against Moscow on
Thursday.
The bloc is already moving to impose new sanctions on Iran
over the use of Iranian-made drones in Russian strikes on
Ukraine.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Charlotte van Campenhout, John
Chalmers, Kate Abnett, Gabriela Baczynska and Philip Blenkinsop,
Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by John Stonestreet and
Nick Macfie)