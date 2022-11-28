EU governments to meet Mon on Russian oil price cap - diplomat

BRUSSELS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Representatives of European
Union governments will meet at 1745 GMT on Monday to discuss a
Group of Seven (G7) proposal for a price cap on Russian seaborne
crude oil to limit Moscow's ability to finance its invasion of
Ukraine, an EU diplomat said.
The price cap is to come into force on Dec. 5th, but the
talks collapsed last Wednesday because some EU countries believe
the $65-70 per barrel price cap is too generous and would leave
Russia with too much profit, while others are worried the cap is
too low.
EU diplomats said last week that a new meeting would be
called only when there was sufficient convergence of positions
for a deal to become possible.
