EU governments to meet Mon on Russian oil price cap - diplomat

11/28/2022 | 10:45am EST
BRUSSELS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Representatives of European Union governments will meet at 1745 GMT on Monday to discuss a Group of Seven (G7) proposal for a price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil to limit Moscow's ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine, an EU diplomat said.

The price cap is to come into force on Dec. 5th, but the talks collapsed last Wednesday because some EU countries believe the $65-70 per barrel price cap is too generous and would leave Russia with too much profit, while others are worried the cap is too low.

EU diplomats said last week that a new meeting would be called only when there was sufficient convergence of positions for a deal to become possible. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
