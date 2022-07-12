EU has frozen 13.8 bln euros of Russian assets, official says

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - The European Union has so far
frozen 13.8 billion euros ($13.83 billion) worth of assets held
by Russian oligarchs, other individuals and entities sanctioned
for Moscow's war against Ukraine, the bloc's top justice
official said on Tuesday.
The official said the vast majority of that comes from five
of the EU's 27 member states only, calling on others to step up.
The bloc currently has 98 entities and nearly 1,160 individuals
blacklisted for Russia's role in Ukraine.
"For the moment, we have frozen funds coming from oligarchs
and other entities worth 13.8 billion euros, it's quite huge,"
EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said on Tuesday.
"But a very large part, more than 12 billion comes from five
member states so we need to continue to convince others to do
the same," he told reporters on arriving to a meeting of the
national justice ministers in the Czech capital Prague.
He did not identify the five countries and the EU's
executive European Commission, where Reynders is a top official,
declined to name them.
The number is a combination of cash held in bank accounts,
as well as the estimated value of seized yachts and real estate,
among other assets, the member states reported to the
Commission.
It does not include frozen assets of the Russian central
bank, which the Commission said in May amounted to 24 billion
euros. The executive has not updated the number since, given
that member countries are not obliged to report on
that.
LEGAL TOOL
Transparency International said secrecy around the matter,
as well as EU countries' varying willingness and capacity to go
after Russian assets were compromising effective implementation
of sanctions.
"This lack of transparency is a big problem," said Roland
Papp, Transparency International's expert for tracking illicit
financial flows, adding most wealth was hidden in
often-inscrutable trusts and shell firms, rather than flashy
yachts.
"It's crucial to get more information from the Commission,
they should actually name and shame on that."
Reynders said he expected a final political agreement after
the summer on a new legal tool to make breaching or attempting
to bypass sanctions a criminal offence everywhere in the EU,
which is not the case currently.
The policy, meant to curb circumventing restrictions by
transferring assets to family members who had not been
sanctioned, could then take effect in the autumn.
"If it's the case, the money will go back to a fund for
Ukrainian people, to give back the money to the Ukrainian people
after the confiscation of assets," he said.
Reynders and the ministers also discussed cooperating with
Eurojust, the bloc's agency for criminal justice, on building up
evidence of alleged war crimes in Ukraine, which had been
attacked by Russia from land, sea and air last February.
He said Eurojust would store all the evidence and should
cooperate closely with the bloc's member countries, 14 of which
have their own national investigations running into the war.
"The most important is to have a very good coordination, to
not duplicate the different situations, and to collect all the
evidence in the same place," said Reynders.
($1 = 0.9979 euros)
