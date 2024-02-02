Feb 2 (Reuters) - The European Union on Friday imposed sanctions against five individuals from Guatemala for undermining democracy, the rule of law or the peaceful transfer of power in Central America's most populous nation.

The listings include the attorney general of Guatemala, Maria Consuelo Porras Argueta De Porres and three other officials at the Guatemalan Public Prosecutor's Office.

They are subject to an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them.

They are also no longer allowed to enter or transit through EU territories, the bloc of 27 nations said.

Anti-corruption crusader Bernardo Arevalo was sworn in as Guatemala's president last month after a chaotic inauguration that was delayed for hours by a last-ditch attempt by Congress opponents to weaken his authority.

Guatemala's attorney general was an ally of former president Alejandro Giammattei, whose government has been engulfed in corruption scandals.

She has made several attempts to hinder Arevalo's transition to the presidency, including trying to strip Arevalo and his vice president of legal immunity, attempting to suspend his Semilla party and annul the election. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Christina Fincher)