Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU industry chief says will review 200-billion-euro German package

09/30/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Commissioners Vestager and Breton hold a news conference in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Germany's 200 billion euro ($196 billion) plan to protect companies and households from soaring energy prices will be scrutinised by the European Commission, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Friday.

The German plan, which includes a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for the fuel, came as gas and electricity costs jumped, caused largely by a collapse in Russian gas supplies to Europe, which Moscow has blamed on Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

"I have taken note of Germany's 200 billion euro plan to tackle energy-price surge -- which we will carefully review," Breton said in a tweet.

He called for vigilance to safeguard the level playing field in the 27-country bloc and suggested other EU countries may need help to tackle the energy crisis.

"While Germany can afford to borrow 200 billion euros on financial markets, some other EU Member States cannot," Breton tweeted. "We need to reflect urgently on how to offer Member States -- which do not have this fiscal room for manoeuvre -- the possibility of supporting their industries & businesses."

($1 = 1.0202 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alex Richardson)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49pZelenskiy says Ukrainian troops making noticeable progress in east
RE
03:49p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.762% This Quarter -- Data Talk
DJ
03:49p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.802% This Quarter -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.206% This Quarter -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46pMexico’s main stock index extends losses, down 1%…
RE
03:36pWhite House's Sullivan: We take Putin's nuclear threats seriously
RE
03:27pPeru proposes 'new approach' to mining to combat economic disparities, conflicts
RE
03:22pGlobal hedge fund launches plunge, liquidations rise amid turmoil
RE
03:17pU.S. sailor found not guilty of fire that destroyed ship
RE
03:14pWheat soars on U.S. output cuts, Russian annexation of Ukraine land
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer spending rebounds in August; inflation picks up
2Nike slumps on margin pressure from excess inventory, stronger dollar
3India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, DocuSign, Micron, Microsoft...
5ABB to Sell Remaining Stake in Hitachi Energy to Hitachi

HOT NEWS