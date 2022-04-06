EU investigates chocolate-linked salmonella outbreak before Easter

BRUSSELS, April 6 (Reuters) - Europe's health agency said on
Wednesday it was investigating dozens of reported and suspected
cases of salmonella linked with eating chocolate in at least
nine countries.
Ferrero recalled Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs from British
and Irish shelves on Monday in what it said was a precautionary
move. The Italian confectionary group said on Wednesday that no
Kinder products released to the market had tested positive for
salmonella.
The European Union agency did not mention Ferrero or any
other company in a statement, but warned on Wednesday that the
reported cases were mostly among children under 10 years old.
"The outbreak is characterised by an unusually high
proportion of children being hospitalised, some with severe
clinical symptoms such as bloody diarrhoea," the European Centre
for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC) said.
Britain has the highest number of incidents with 63
confirmed cases as of April 5, the ECDC said, adding that other
countries with probable or confirmed cases are France, Ireland,
Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.
The EU health agency said it was investigating, together
with the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), 134 confirmed or
probable cases of salmonella.
Product recalls have been launched in several countries,
including Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg and
Britain, the EU agency said.
