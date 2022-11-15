EU is ready to update climate pledges - Timmermans

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The European
Union is ready to update its emissions-cutting target, climate
policy chief Frans Timmermans told the COP27 summit in Sharm
el-Sheikh on Tuesday, pointing to recently agreed EU policies to
cut emissions faster than planned.
"I'm happy to announce here today that the EU stands ready
to update our NDC reflecting this higher ambition," he said
referring to the bloc's Nationally Determined Contribution - or
plan to cut emissions.
"So don't let anybody tell you, here or outside, that the EU
is backtracking," he said.
