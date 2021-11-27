EU job-search aid worth 1.2 million for 300 dismissed workers in Spain

First time the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund is being used under the new 2021-2027 regulation

Over 300 metal workers in the Basque region in Spain who lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic will receive €1.2 million in EU aid.

MEPs on Thursday approved Spain's request for support from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers (EGF), acknowledging that "the COVID-19 pandemic, the strict lockdown measures implemented in the second quarter of 2020 in Spain and the subsequent shortages of supplies and raw materials have adversely affected the metal sector in the country".

Parliament notes that the funding application relates in total to 491 displaced workers whose activity has ceased, and that Spain expects that, of the total eligible beneficiaries, 300 will participate in the measures. Support will range from career guidance and tailored job-search support, to acquiring new or additional skills, vocational and on-the-job training, and support and funding to start a business.

The report by rapporteur Eider Gardiazabal (S&D, Spain) recommending that Parliament approve the aid was passed by 662 votes, 30 against and 3 abstentions.





Under the new 2021-2027 EGF regulation, the Fund will continue to support workers and self-employed people whose activity has stopped. The new rules allow support to be given to more people affected by having their jobs or sector restructured: all types of unexpected major restructuring events are eligible for support, including the economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis, as well as larger economic trends like decarbonisation and automation. Member states can apply for EU funding when at least 200 workers lose their jobs within a specific reference period.